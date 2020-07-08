PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: East completes sweep of Le Mars at home

EAST 11, LE MARS 1 (Game 2): After winning the first game 8-2, East built a big lead early in the second game with five runs in the first two innings.
Cam Reimer scored on Cael Boever’s double in the first inning and Boever later scored on a double steal. Later in the inning, Carter Junge scored on an error for a 3-0 lead.
Kaleb Nutt led off the second with a single and scored on Reimer’s double. Reimer later scored on an error for a 5-0 advantage.
Le Mars got a run in the third when Braiden Hurd drove in Caleb Dreckman with an RBI single to make it 5-1.
East got the run back in the bottom half of the inning. Junge led off with a single and Kaden Schossow followed with an RBI double for a 6-1 lead.
The Black Raiders pulled away in the fourth. Boever brought in two runs with a one-out triple and Terrick Thompson brought in a Boever with a groundout. The other two runs came on Chayce Patterson’s hit with two outs for an 11-1 advantage.
Kaleb Nutt went the first four innings to get the win.
POCAHONTAS AREA 1, NEWELL-FONDA 0: Christian Davidson pitched a two-hit shutout and scored the only run of the game to lead the Indians to a Twin Lakes Conference baseball win in Pocahontas Thursday.
Davidson fanned seven batters and scored on Trey Oehlertz single in the sixth inning.
WEDNESDAY
LAWTON-BRONSON 17, IKM-MANNING 2: A night after scoring two runs, Lawton-Bronson bounced back with a 17-run display in a 17-2 victory over IKM-Manning.
Lawton-Bronson improves to 8-4 on the season.
Simon Denney went all four innings for the Eagles and he allowed two runs on four hits, walked only one and struck out four.
Ryan Stratman was 3-for-3 witih four RBIs and Luke Olesen was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 7, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 3: Gehlen Catholic took a 2-0 lead in the second inning against Class 1A No. 2 Remsen St. Mary's. The Hawks tied the game with two runs in the fourth and took the lead in the top of the seventh with a run.
But Gehlen Catholic forced extra innings with a run in the bottom of the seventh. RSM had an answer, though, and scored four runs in the eighth to put the game away for a 7-3 victory to remain undefeated at 15-0.
Blaine Harpenau was 2-for-6 with a double, a run scored and an RBI and Spencer Schorg hit a double, socred twice and had three RBIs. Jaxon Bunkers and Brady Homan each hit a double.
Bunkers struck out six batters in the first five innings and allowed one earned run on four hits while walking only two. Skyler Waldschmitt pitched the final three innings and go thte win as he allowed an unearned run on one hit, walked two and struck out five.
For Gehlen, Keaton Logan was 2-for-3 with a home run and Zach Kraft hit a double and had an RBI. Ethan Peters was 2-for-4.
CENTRAL LYON 16, BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY 8: A four-run second inning gave Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley a one-run lead but the advantage was short-lived as Central Lyon scored two runs in the bottom of the second to retake the lead and added 10 runs combined in the third and fourth innings to take control of the game.
Central Lyon went on to win 16-8. Central Lyon improved to 4-6 on the season and the Nighthawks fell to 5-5.
For Central Lyon, Carter Krull went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, a run scored and three RBIs and Colby Postma was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. Bryce Vande Weerd scored a run and had two RBIs and Zack Lutmer was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI. Luke Rasmussen and Cooper Spiees each scored twice and Jake Pytleski was 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Cole Hoogendoorn was 2-for-3 with three run scored and an RBI and Jay Waagmeester scored a run and had an RBI.
For the Nighthawks. Keyton Moser was 2-for-4 with a run and three RBIs and Alex Godfredsen was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Cade Van Zee scored twice and Carter Kats scored a run and had an RBI. Cody Moser drove in a run.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 2, CLARINDA 0: Braiden Heiden threw a no-hitter as Denison-Schleswig beat Clarinda 2-0.
Heiden went seven innings, walked two batters and struck out 11 in his no-hitter.
Charles Wiebers was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
