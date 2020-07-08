PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: East completes sweep of Le Mars at home

Bunkers struck out six batters in the first five innings and allowed one earned run on four hits while walking only two. Skyler Waldschmitt pitched the final three innings and go thte win as he allowed an unearned run on one hit, walked two and struck out five.

For Gehlen, Keaton Logan was 2-for-3 with a home run and Zach Kraft hit a double and had an RBI. Ethan Peters was 2-for-4.

CENTRAL LYON 16, BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY 8: A four-run second inning gave Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley a one-run lead but the advantage was short-lived as Central Lyon scored two runs in the bottom of the second to retake the lead and added 10 runs combined in the third and fourth innings to take control of the game.

Central Lyon went on to win 16-8. Central Lyon improved to 4-6 on the season and the Nighthawks fell to 5-5.

For Central Lyon, Carter Krull went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, a run scored and three RBIs and Colby Postma was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. Bryce Vande Weerd scored a run and had two RBIs and Zack Lutmer was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI. Luke Rasmussen and Cooper Spiees each scored twice and Jake Pytleski was 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Cole Hoogendoorn was 2-for-3 with three run scored and an RBI and Jay Waagmeester scored a run and had an RBI.