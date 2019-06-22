PLEASANT HILL, Iowa -- East lost a couple of games at Southeast Polk on Saturday. Southeast Polk, which is ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, defeated East 4-1 and then Ames beat the Black Raiders 6-5.
East fell to 13-9 with the two losses and have now lost four straight, three of which are to ranked teams (Southeast Polk and two losses to Harlan).
Against Southeast Polk, the Rams broke the scoreless game open with four runs in the fourth. The Black Raiders were held to three hits.
Kyle Burns drove in a run and Colton DeRocher scored the lone run for East.
Ames scored three runs in the first but East got a run back in the bottom of the first and two more in the second to tie the game. Ames scored two runs in the fifth to retake the lead but a run each in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings tied the game at 5-5.
Ames scored a run in the seventh inning and held on for the win.
Alec Patino hit a double and had two RBIs and DeRocher was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Ray Ray Douglas drove in a run.
WEST LYON 9, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 2: The No. 9 ranked Wildcats (Class 2A) stayed unbeaten on the season with a win over the Hawks in a prep baseball game played in Granville Saturday evening.
Josh Van Beek pitched into the seventh inning and limited St. Mary's to three hits and five walks while fanning five batters. Easton Fleshman drove in two runs and Jalyn Gramstad had two hits for West Lyon, which took advantage of 11 walks to claim its 19th straight win to start the season.
Spencer Schorg and Brayden Ricke had RBI's for St. Mary's (16-4).