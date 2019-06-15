COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The East High School baseball team split a pair of games Saturday at the Council Bluffs Lincoln tournament.
The Black Raiders defeated Burlington, 11-8, but lost to Pleasant Valley 14-7.
In the win against the Grayhounds, Alec Patino and Nate Zyzda each hit a home run. Patino had three RBIs while Zyzda had two RBIs.
Colton DeRocher and Noah McWilliams both doubled in the win.
Ray Ray Douglas and DeRocher both drove in a pair of runs.
DeRocher started the game for the Black Raiders, and he allowed seven runs on eight hits. He walked two and struck out four.
Casey Blake threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, and he held the damage to one hit.
Zyzda threw the final three innings. He allowed one run on one hit, and he struck out four Burlington hitters.
In the game against the Spartans, Pleasant Valley put up 11 runs in the second inning after the Black Raiders scored three to open the game.
East had three extra-base hits in the loss. Patino and DeRocher each doubled, then senior Kyle Burns homered for his first of the season. Patino and DeRocher both had a two-hit game.
Patino earned the loss, as he allowed eight runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings. He walked four Spartans hitters, and allowed a home run to senior Peyton Lindmark.
The Black Raiders allowed six hits for the remainder of the game.
WEST WINS TWICE AT RIDGE VIEW TOURNEY: Sioux City West defeated Missouri Valley 17-2 in five innings and Unity Christian 9-2 in prep baseball action at the Ridge View Tournament in Holstein on Saturday.
Nieman had three hits in each game of the twin bill drove in four runs on the day. Nieman was also was the winning pitcher over Missouri Valley, giving up five hits and two runs. Allex Eslick also drove in three runs in the win over the Big Red. In the win over Unity Christian, Connor James was the winning pitcher, giving up five hits and two walks while fanning five. Jesse Elgert also had a pair of doubles for West (9-8) in the win over the Knights. Clayton Bosma had two hits and a run for Unity Christian.
NORTH GOES 2-0 IN COUNCIL BLUFFS: North got a complete-game pitching win from Hudson Krommenhoek to help down Waukee 10-3 and Drew Kinnaman got a 6-3 win over Lewis Central with relief help from Hunter Krommenhoek in action at the Council Bluffs Lewis Central Tournament Saturday.
HINTON SPLITS AT TREYNOR TRIANGULAR: Hinton won and lost a game Saturday at the Treynor triangular.
The Class 2A tenth-ranked Blackhawks (14-2) lost to Iowa City Regina 8-5 to start the afternoon, but beat the host Cardinals — ranked No. 4 in Class 2A — 12-2 in five innings.
In the loss to the Regals, Tate Linton, Blake Beller and Andrew Hessa each had two hits. Hessa and Linton hit doubles.
Linton received the loss, as he threw all seven innings. He allowed five earned runs on seven hits. He struck out eight and walked three.
Linton hit a two-run home run in the win over Treynor. The homer came in the second inning, where the Blackhawks put up eight runs.
Justin Kirwan was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Aiden Brock had two hits and an RBI.
Braden Vonk earned the win on the mound. He was charged with both runs earned, and gave up five hits. He struck out four.
Late Friday
SIOUX CENTRAL 3, POCAHONTAS AREA 2: Sioux Central trailed 1-0 after four innings and then scored two runs in the fifth to take the lead.
Pocahontas tied the game in the bottom of the sixth but Sioux Central got a run in the top of the seventh and held on for the 3-2 victory.
Jake Hanson went all seven innings, allowing only two runs on three hits.
Ryan Anderson was 2-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base and Cage Arends scored a run.
Sioux Central improved to 8-6 overall and 5-3 in the Twin Lakes Conference. The Rebels win over Pocahontas was the first Twins Lakes Conference loss for the Indians, who are 11-3 overall and 7-1 in the TLC.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 7, SHENANDOAH 2: Braiden Heiden and Jaden Peterson drove in two runs each to lead the Monarchs to a Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball win in a game played in Shenandoah Friday.
Evan Turin got the pitching win for Denison-Schleswig, giving up six hits and three walks over six innings work while collecting six strike outs.