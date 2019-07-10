BERESFORD 7, DAKOTA VALLEY 2: Beresford scored four runs in the second inning and that gave them enough of a cushion to beat Dakota Valley Post 319 11-7 on Wednesday.
For Dakota Valley, Eric Johnson as 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs and Brenden Klasi hit a double and had an RBI. Samuel Otten was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Ethan Redmond was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Cade Zeller drove in a run.
Dakota Valley falls to 10-9 on the season.
Late Tuesday
EAST 8-4, INDIANOLA 9-3: East split with Indianola. Indianola won the first game 9-8 and East won the second game 4-3.
In the first game, East scored three runs in the first inning but Indianola answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning.
East tied the game in the fourth but Indianola retook the lead with a run in the fifth and scored four insurance runs in the sixth for a 9-4 lead.
East attempted to come back but fell a run short in the seventh inning in the 9-8 loss.
Alec Patino hit a triple and had an RBI and Nate Zyzda was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Colton DeRocher hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI and Drew Olson was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Ray Ray Douglas and Terrick Thompson each drove in a run and Casey Blake scored a run and had an RBI.
In the second game, East scored two runs in the first inning and added a run in the third and sixth innings to go up 4-1. Indianola tried to come back in the seventh but East held on for the 4-3 win.
Zyzda and Olson each scored a run and had an RBI and Patino drove in a run.
Carter Junge pitched the first four innings, giving up a run on three hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out one. Blake threw a scoreless inning. Douglas pitched the final 1/3 of an inning in the game and got the save.
East is now 22-11 on the season and the Black Raiders have won six of their last seven games. Indianola is 16-14 on the season.
WEST 8-2, C.B. ABRAHAM LINCOLN 3-8: West cruised to an 8-3 win in the first game against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln but lost the second game 8-2.
In the first game, Abraham Lincoln had a 1-0 lead after the second inning. West scored three runs in the third and in every inning after that to claim the 8-3 win.
Alec Nieman hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI and Jesse Elgert was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Connor James was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Brady Larson was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Matt Elgert scored a run and had an RBI and Jaren Hollingshead and Dylan Cooper each drove in a run.
James went all seven innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits. He walked four and struck out seven.
In the second game, West had a 1-0 lead after the first inning when Abraham Lincoln tied the game in the third and then took the lead for good in the fourth with three runs for an 8-2 win.
Nieman was 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored and Hollingshead drove in a run.
West is 14-18 on the season and 6-14 in the MRAC. Abraham Lincoln is 11-19 overall and 6-12 in the MRAC.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 16, NORTHEAST 7: Northeast led 6-5 going into the fifth inning when Denison-Schleswig scored 11 runs combined in the fifth and sixth inning to win 16-7.
Jaden Petersen was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Braiden Heiden was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and four RBIs. Dawson Dorhout was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Nathan Gallup scored a run and had two RBIs. Jack Mendlik scored four runs and Carter Wessell and Carlos Salazar each scored two runs. Austin Scheuring scored three times and Sean Moran scored a run and had an RBI.