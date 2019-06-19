SIOUX CITY — The East High School baseball team lost both games of its doubleheader to Harlan on Wednesday. The Cyclones won Game 1, 6-3, then took the nightcap, 4-2.
In Game 1, centerfielder Ray Ray Douglas had a double and a triple. Alec Patino had two hits.
Noah McWilliams took the loss for the Black Raiders, as he allowed three runs on four hits. He also struck out five.
Harlan junior Connor Bruck pitched a complete game in Game 1. Bruck held East to three runs on eight hits. He struck out four, and he did not surrender a walk.
Harlan's pitching was just as good in the second game. Brett Sears allowed two runs — neither were earned — on four hits. He did give up two doubles, however, to Colton DeRocher and Carter Junge.
Junge started the game for the Black Raiders. He allowed two runs on three hits in four innings.
Late Tuesday
EAST 7, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 5: Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored a run in the sixth and one in the seventh to tie the second game of the doubleheader with East, sending the game to extra innings in Sergeant Bluff.
East got a two-run single from Kyle Burns in the top of the ninth and held on to get the 7-5 win over the Warriors, completing the sweep.
East improved to 13-5 overall and are in first place in the MRAC with a 10-2 record. SB-L fell to 15-7 overall and 8-6 in the MRAC.
Burns was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Drew Olson drove in two runs. Nate Nyzda scored twice and had an RBI and Joe Roder also had an RBI. Roder pitched the final two innings to get the win.
For SB-L, Jake Massey was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI and Daniel Wright was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Spencer Kleene scored a run and had an RBI and Zac Hamilton drove in a run. Wright pitched the first eight innings, striking out six.
HINTON 10, MMCRU 5: The Blackhawks trailed 4-0 entering the fifth inning, but scored eight sixth-inning runs to improve their record to 15-1.
Senior Bryley Burgad and junior Andrew Hessa each had two-run singles to break open that really in the sixth.
Blackhawks junior Tate Kounkel was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Kyle Brighton earned the win, as he threw the final three innings, and needed 36 pitches to do so. He held MMCRU to one run on three hits.