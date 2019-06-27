COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School baseball team (19-6, 14-4) got three hits and three RBIs from Ben Dixon and a two-hit complete game from pitcher Brant Hogue as they rolled past tCouncil Bluffs Jefferson 11-1 in the first game of a scheduled doubleheader played in Council Bluffs Thursday.
Hogue fanned 13 Tee Jay batters over six innings work and gave up just two singles and a walk. Trent Hope also had a triple and drove in two runs for Heelan.
SB-L TAKES SPLIT WITH CBAL: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17-12, 10-10) lost the first game, 7-3, but broke open with a 14-run sixth inning in the nightcap to win Game 2, 18-3 over the Lynx.
In Game 1, junior Jacob Massey was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Deric Fitzgerald had two hits and scored a run.
Warriors senior Cody Salker took the loss, as he surrendered seven runs on five hits as well as five walks.
In Game 2, Fitzgerald had three hits that included two doubles. He drove in two.
Junior Spencer Kleene had two hits and three RBIs. Massey also had two hits.
Ben Freiberg had a two-run double, and Sean Owens scored three runs.
OABCIG 9, NEWELL-FONDA 6: The Falcons won their fourth straight game rallying past the Mustangs late for a non-conference baseball win in a game played in Ida Grove.
Kaden Ladwig drove in three runs and Preston Gill had two hits for OABCIG, which scored once in the fourth inning and twice more in the fifth to break from a 6-6 tie after three frames. Jacob Cowlham got the pitching win in relief for the Falcons (11-7) giving up two runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings of bullpen duty.
Late Wednesday
ALTA-AURELIA 15, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 9: Alta-Aurelia had a 10-3 lead after four innings when Denison-Schleswig attempted to come back. The Monarchs scored three runs in the sixth but the Warriors put the game away with five runs in the seventh for a 15-9 win.
A-A improves to 11-7 win the win, the Monarchs fell to 12-10.
Anthony Krier hit a home run for the Warriors, scored four times and had two RBIs and Logan McCoy was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI. Aric Stephan was 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and four RBIs and Trey Engelmann was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored. Mike Ryherd scored three times and had two runs and Tate Brecharold scored twice. Ryan Jensen and Cade Rohwer each drove in a run.
For the Monarchs, Nathan Gallup hit a double and had an RBI and Jack Mendklik scored twice and had an RBI. Carter Wessel scored twice and Evan Turin scored a run and had an RBI. Braiden Heiden drove in a run.