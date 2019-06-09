WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School baseball team came away with a split Saturday at the Dowling Catholic baseball tournament.
The Crusaders took a Game 1 loss against Cedar Rapids Xavier, 11-0. The Saints are ranked first in Class 3A by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Xavier held the Crusaders to one hit, which came in the first inning on a single by Trent Hope.
Collin Knapp allowed eight hits, surrendered six walks and struck out one Saints batter.
The Saints scored seven runs in the fourth inning.
Game 2, however, went better for Heelan. It defeated Class 4A third-ranked Dowling Catholic, 2-1.
Senior TJ Chamberlain allowed just one hit in six innings while also recording three strikeouts.
Brant Hogue got the save, as he struck out two Maroons hitters in the seventh inning.
Christian Velasquez knocked in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning on an RBI single. Camden Smith led off the rally with a two-out single.