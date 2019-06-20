Late Wednesday
HEELAN 9, WEST 7 (GAME 1): Ben Dixon had two doubles for the Crusaders in the win.
Crusaders senior TJ Chamberlain earned the win for Heelan, as he allowed two runs on four hits in six innings. He also struck out six Wolverines hitters.
Trent Hope drove in two runs while Mike Pithan had two hits.
For the Wolverines, Allex Eslick and Alec Nieman both had two RBIs and a double.
West didn't go away quietly, as it scored five runs in the seventh inning.
WEST 11, HEELAN 4 (GAME 2): West baseball coach Beau Brown won his 100th game.
Nieman pitched the entire game. He struck out four Crusaders batters.
Matt Elgert doubled for the Wolverines. West freshman Brady Larson had three RBIs, and Skylar Hansen drove in two.
For the Crusaders, Pithan had a three-hit game that included a double. Ian Gill also had a double.
Hope hit two singles.
BH/RV 8, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 1: BH/RV junior Eric Salazar had a night to remember.
First, he threw a no-hitter, and struck out 13 Mustangs hitters. The Mustangs scored their run on an RBI groundout after Salazar hit a batter.
In the sixth inning, Salazar then hit a grand slam to extend BHRV's lead to 8-1.
Cade Van Zee had a two-hit game.
C.B. ST. ALBERT 11-3, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 6-1: Council Bluffs St. Albert swept Denison-Schleswig 11-6 and 3-1. The two losses snapped the Monarchs five-game winning streak as they fell to 10-6 on the season.
In the 11-6 loss, Jack Mendlik hit a double and had two RBIs and Carter Wessel scored twice. Evan Turin scored a run and had an RBI and Dylan Gehlsen drove in a run.
In the 3-1 loss, the Monarchs were held to four hits. Nathan Gallup drove in a run and Braiden Heiden scored a run.
SPIRIT LAKE 4, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 0: Lawton Kramer pitched a three-hit shut out to lead the Indians to a Lakes Conference win over the Wolfpack in a game played in Spirit Lake Wednesday.
Kramer gave up three singles and walked one batter while picking up eight strike outs. Michael Stein had three hits to pace Spirit Lake at the plate.