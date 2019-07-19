STORM LAKE, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School baseball team executed another late-game comeback.
The Crusaders (27-10) battled back from a 7-3, fifth-inning deficit to come back to defeat Le Mars 8-7 in Class 3A district play.
Le Mars pitcher Alec Dreckman walked Heelan senior Josh Meyer with the bases loaded to end the game.
The seventh-inning rally started when Ben Dixon reached on an error. Heelan coach Andy Osborne subbed in Ryan Dougherty as a pinch runner.
Brant Hogue bunted Dougherty up to second base, and Dougherty advanced to third base on a wild pitch.
Max Venne and Ian Gill each walked to load the bases, and Meyer worked a 3-0 count that eventually ended up being the game-ending play.
The Crusaders tied the game with a four-run fifth inning. The big play in that frame was a two-run double from Hogue.
"Our kids have been through some tough situations," Osborne said. "It wasn't a panic button type of deal. We had some good at-bats."
Heelan used starter TJ Chamberlain, but the Bulldogs put up seven runs in five innings on one of the three Heelan aces.
Chamberlain was charged with seven runs on 11 hits.
"Obviously, the distressing part was see TJ get hit like that," Osborne said. "When he pitched against Dowling (Catholic), they didn’t hit him like that."
Christian Velasquez threw the final two innings. He allowed two walks and a hit, but no runs. Velasquez was also 3-for-3 with a double.
Jared Sitzmann and Pithan both had two hits.
SPENCER 13: MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 7: The Tigers scored in each of the first four innings, and they needed to early, because the Dutchmen scored six times in the bottom of the fourth at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School.
Spencer junior Connor Tigges got the Tigers on the board first with a two-run triple in the first inning. Tigges also had a two-run single in the fourth inning that gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead.
After a run scored in the second inning, Colton Wilinski drove home two runs on a single in the third inning.
Ethan Heiter broke things open in a four-run sixth inning with a two-run single. Heiter's hit was the last of a streak of five consecutive singles in the frame.
Tigges was 4-for-4 with five RBIs. Michael Storey and Kyle Morony each had three hits.
Dalton Jacobsma had a three-hit game for the Dutchmen.
Ryan Boyd earned the win for the Tigers, as he allowed five runs (one earned) on five hits.
Colton Korver was handed the loss for MOC-FV, as he allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits. The Dutchmen used five pitchers during the game.
LATE THURSDAY
POCAHONTAS AREA 10, OKOBOJI 1: The Indians scored four runs in the sixth inning to add to their lead.
Okoboji scored its run in the fifth inning as Jake Swygman had an RBI hit. Jake Halbur also had a double in the loss.
Cris Halbur allowed 10 runs on 11 hits, and he took the loss. He had six strikeouts in his final game with the Pioneers (12-14).