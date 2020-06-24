PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Hinton gets late run to beat Akron-Westfield

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AKRON, Iowa -- Hinton scored a run in the top of the seventh to break a 1-1 tie and the Blackhawks held on for the 2-1 win over Akron-Westfield on Wednesday.

Hinton's rally started with two outs in the seventh inning when Kyle Brighton singled. Brighton went on to steal second and went to third on a passed ball. Brighton came around to score on a wild pitch to put Hinton up 2-1.

Hinton improves to 5-1 on the season and Akron-Westfield falls to 3-4.

Brighton also got the start for the Blackhawks as he went all seven innings and allowed one run on only two hits, walked three and struck out 13. Tate Linton went 2-for-3.

For Akron-Westfield, Sam Mullinix went the first 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits, walked four and struck out six. Jack Anderson scored a run.

KINGSLEY-PIERSON 5, WEST MONONA 0: Two Kingsley-Pierson pitchers combined to hold West Monona to only three hits as the Panthers remained undefeated with a 5-0 victory on Wednesday to improve to 5-0. West Monona fell to 0-4 on the season.

Matt Riordan pitched the first five innings for the Panthers, allowing two hits, walking five and striking out four. Matt Christophersen pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit, striking out one and walking one.