PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Hinton gets late run to beat Akron-Westfield

AKRON, Iowa -- Hinton scored a run in the top of the seventh to break a 1-1 tie and the Blackhawks held on for the 2-1 win over Akron-Westfield on Wednesday.
Hinton's rally started with two outs in the seventh inning when Kyle Brighton singled. Brighton went on to steal second and went to third on a passed ball. Brighton came around to score on a wild pitch to put Hinton up 2-1.
Hinton improves to 5-1 on the season and Akron-Westfield falls to 3-4.
Brighton also got the start for the Blackhawks as he went all seven innings and allowed one run on only two hits, walked three and struck out 13. Tate Linton went 2-for-3.
For Akron-Westfield, Sam Mullinix went the first 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits, walked four and struck out six. Jack Anderson scored a run.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 5, WEST MONONA 0: Two Kingsley-Pierson pitchers combined to hold West Monona to only three hits as the Panthers remained undefeated with a 5-0 victory on Wednesday to improve to 5-0. West Monona fell to 0-4 on the season.
Matt Riordan pitched the first five innings for the Panthers, allowing two hits, walking five and striking out four. Matt Christophersen pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit, striking out one and walking one.
Damon Schmid was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and had RBI and Malaki Christophersen was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Jackson Howe scored a run and had an RBI.
For West Monona, Keegan Holverson, Logen Feige and Brad Bellis each had a hit.
LATE WEDNESDAY
BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY 11, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 0: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley evened its record at 2-2 with an 11-0 win over George-Little Rock, which fell to 1-4.
Eric Salazar went the first 3 1/3 innings for the Nighthawks, allowing four hits, walking two and striking out six. Kody Noble went the final 1 2/3 innings. He didn't allow a hit, walked one and struck out two.
Salazar was 2-for-2 with a home run, a double, three runs scored and three RBIs and Cody Moser hit a double, scored twice and had an RBI. Keyton Moser was 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs and Cade Van Zee was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Noble scored a run and had two RBIs and Alex Godfredsen and Andrew Frick each scored twice.
Justin Olson went 2-for-2 for George-Little Rock.
TUESDAY
SERGEANT BLUFF 12-17, CB JEFFERSON 6-0 (Second game, 4 inn.): Wade Phair had two home runs and drove in eight runs to help the Warriors complete a Missouri River Conference baseball sweep in Sergeant Bluff Tuesday.
Phair had a game slam and a three-run shot while Spencer Kleene added a three-run home in the first inning to put SB-L up 4-0.
Nick Muller pitched the first five innings to get the win in the opener.
Sean Owens drove in three runs while Deric Fitzgerald chipped in a pair of RBIs and had two hits. Carter Schumacher had a game-high three hits for the Warriors.
The Warriors (5-1 overall and 3-1 MRAC) have a conference showdown with Bishop Heelan Thursday afternoon.
EAST 7, WEST 0: East's Carter Junge held West to only two hits as the Black Raiders claimed the second game of the doubleheader against West, 7-0, to complete the sweep on Tuesday.
East improved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Missouri River Athletic Conference. West falls to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in the MRAC.
Junge went six innings in the win, allowing two hits, walking two and striking out four. Zach Riley went the final inning as he didn't allow a hit and struck out two.
Kaden Schossow hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI for East and Chayce Patterson drove in two runs. Aiden Haukap scored twice and Cael Boever scored a run and had an RBI.
West's Colby Nieman and Keenan Hegna each had a hit for West.
HINTON 6, WOODBURY CENTRAL 1: Tate Linton held Woodbury Central to only four hits as Hinton improved to 4-1 on the season with a 6-1 win over a previously one-loss Wildcats team. Woodbury Central falls to 4-2 on the season.
Linton went six innings and allowed one unearned run on four hits, walked four and struck out five.
At the plate, Linton was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Justin Kirwan scored twice. Teegan Tschampel was 2-for-3 and Kyle Brighton scored a run and had an RBI. Tate Kounkel drove in a run.
For Woodbury Central, Zac Rocha hit a double and Seth Even was 2-for-3. Dallas Kluender drove in a run.
C.B. ST. ALBERT 6, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 3: Denison-Schleswig had a 2-1 lead going into the bottom of the fifth but Council Bluffs St. Albert scored five runs to take the lead as the Monarchs went on to lose 6-3. The Monarchs fell to 1-4 on the season.
Charles Wiebers drove in two runs in the loss and Evan Turin was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Jack Mendlik and Carter Wessel each went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
