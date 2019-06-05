HINTON, Iowa -- Hinton scored a run in the fourth inning to take a 3-2 lead on Unity Christian and added an insurance run for a 4-2 victory on Wednesday.
Hinton improves to 8-0 with the win. Unity falls to 3-4.
Aiden Brock went all seven innings for the complete game victory. He allowed one earned run on five hit, didn't walk a batter and struck out 11.
Tate Kounkel was 2-for-3 with a double and Turner Schmitt was 2-for-2 with an RBI.
For Unity, Tanner Schouten had an RBI double.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 6, OABCIG 5: Going into the bottom of the fourth inning, Woodbury Central trailed OABCIG 5-1. The Wildcats scored four runs to tie the game in the fourth inning.
Then in the fifth inning, Will DeStigter drove in the go-ahead run as Woodbury Central went on to beat OABCIG 6-5 on Wednesday.
Woodbury Central improved to 7-4 on the season. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for OABCIG, which falls to 4-3 on the season.
Kaleb Bliel was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and he pitched three scoreless innings to get the win. He gave up one hit and struck out two. Matt Carney was 2-for-3.
For OABCIG, Landon Ray was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases. Jacob Cowlham was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 9, WEST MONONA 3: Kingsley-Pierson picked up its 10th win with a 9-3 victory over West Monona on Wednesday.
Kingsley-Pierson improves to 10-2 on the season. West Monona falls to 4-4.
Damon Schmid was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI and Matt Christophersen hit a two-run triple. Jessen Reinking and Malakie Christopheron each had two hits.
Matthew Riordan went the first four innings to get the win. He gave up two earned runs on two hits and struck out two. Boe Harvey struck out three batters in two innings.
For West Monona, Logan Fiege hit a double and had an RBI.
Late Tuesday
BISHOP HEELAN 12-6, C.B. THOMAS JEFFERSON 2-6: The Bishop Heelan High School baseball team earned a doubleheader sweep Tuesday over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.
The Crusaders won Game 1, 12-2, and then took the nightcap, 8-6.
In Game 1, Brant Hogue struck out nine Yellowjackets hitters and chipped in with a two-hit game.
Trent Hope was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Christian Velasquez was 3-for-3 and brought home two runs.
Velasquez earned the win in Game 2, as he struck out six and gave up two runs in four innings.
Jared Sitzmann and Ben Dixon had two hits, but also reached base three times.
Hogue had a two-run triple in the third. The Crusaders scored thrice in the third and fifth innings.
EAST 6, NORTH 3: East completed the sweep of North, scoring six runs in the fourth inning to pick up a 6-3 victory on Tuesday.
Nate Zyzda was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Chaynce Patterson hit a double and was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Alec Patino drove in two runs and Joe Roder drove in a run.
For North, Trent Frerichs scored twice and Evan Helving had an RBI double. Dante Hansen had two hits.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 10, SPIRIT LAKE 0: MOC-Floyd Valley held Spirit Lake to one hit and picked up its fifth straight victory, 10-0, in five innings.
MOC-Floyd Valley is 9-1 on the season and Spirit Lake falls to 4-5.
Colton Korver went all five innings, allowing only one hit, walked four and struck out five.
Kyle Christy was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and three RBIs and Adam De Boer was 4-for-4 with a run scored, four RBIs and four stolen bases. Eli Te Grotenhuis was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, an RBI and three stolen bases and Chase Sassman scored twice. Dylan Brands drove in a run and had an RBI.
Michael Stein had the one hit for Spirit Lake.