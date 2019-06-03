GRANVILLE, Iowa -- Hinton's Braden Vonk threw a perfect game in the Blackhawks 12-0 win over Gehlen Catholic on Monday. Hinton improved to 6-0 with the win.
Vonk struck out 13 batters in the six inning game.
Tate Kounkel was 2-for-3 and Andrew Hessa was 1-for-2 with a double.
WEST 19, RIDGE VIEW 1: Allex Eslick and Carter Olhausen combined to hold Ridge View to only two hits in a 19-1 victory in five innings on Monday. West evened its record at 4-4.
Eslick went the first three innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits, striking out one and he didn't walk a batter. Olhausen went two innings, walked one and struck out three. He didn't allow a hit.
Alec Nieman was 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs and Matt Elgert hit a double. Jaren Hollingshead, Colby Nieman and Eslick each had two RBIs. Skylar Hansen had two hits and drove in a run and Connor James, Jesse Elgert, Olhausen and Drew Bensen each drove in a run.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 4, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 2: Woodbury Central, which is receiving votes in Class 1A, defeated eighth-ranked Kingsley-Pierson 4-2 on Monday.
Jakob Schultz went five innings to get the win for Woodbury Central, giving up two earned runs on two hits. He struck out one batter.
Karter Bliel and Ryan Jaacks each hit a double and a single and Will DeStigter had an RBI single.
For Kingsley-Pierson, Damon Schmid had two hits. Jessen Reinking went four innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and striking out three.
Woodbury Central is 6-4 on the season and Kingsley-Pierson falls to 9-2.
HEELAN SWEEPS TOURNEY: Bishop Heelan scored a combined 23 runs as the Crusaders defeated Bishop Garrigan 12-2 in six innings and then beat Kuemper Catholic 11-0 in the second game at a tournament in Carroll on Sunday.
The fifth-ranked Crusaders are 7-4 on the season.
In the first game, Josh Meyer went all six innings, giving up only one earned run and striking out two.
Trent Hope hit a two-run home run and Jared Sitzmann hit a triple. Camden Smith was 2-for-3.
In the second game, Ben Dixon went the first 5 2/3 innings, striking out five. Max Venne went the final 1 1/3, striking out two and allowing two hits.
Sitzmann was 2-for-5 and Mike Pithan was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Dixon added an RBI double and Brant Hogue was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
DAKOTA VALLEY POST 319 5, BERESFORD 2: Dakota Valley Post 319 picked up its first victory with a 5-2 in over Beresford on Monday. Post 319 is 1-2 on the season.
Dakota Valley had a 3-1 lead after two innings. Beresford got within one in the fourth. Dakota Valley scored two insurance runs in the seventh inning.
Keaton Hensley went 6 1/3 innings, giving up two unearned runs on three hits, walked three and struck out 10. Nathan Rice pitched the final 2/3 of an inning for the save.
Eric Johnson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Samuel Otten was 3-for-4. Ethan Redmond was 2-for-4 with an RBI.