PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Hunter Beving drives in 4 as Dakota Valley beats Tea

Deric Fitzgerald had a big night with seven RBI's in the twin bill. Fitzgerald had three hits in each game and drove in two in the opener and five in game two.

Zach Hamilton was the winning pitcher in relief in the opener,coming in the in the second inning. Hamilton limited the Crusaders to two runs and five hits over the final six frames while fanning three.

Jared Sitzmann and Dixon each had two hits in the first game for Heelan.

Ben Frieberg pitched five inning and got the win in the second game, giving up all four runs on eight hits. Frieberg also had two hits while Massey chipped in with a hit and two RBI's.

Max Venne had five hits in the doubleheader for Heelan.

WEST 10-9, NORTH 4-2: West improved its Missouri River Athletic Conference record to above .500 with a 10-4, 9-2 sweep of rival North on Thursday. West improves to 3-5 overall and 3-2 in the MRAC. North falls to 1-9 and 0-5 in the MRAC.

In the first game, Colby Nieman went all seven innings as he allowed four runs on nine hits, walked two and struck out two.