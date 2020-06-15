PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Jack Anderson throws one-hitter for Akron-Westfield

The Stars were held to four hits as a team in an 8-5 loss to Thomas Jefferson. Peyton Poppen got the start and Evan Helvig took the loss on the mound.

In the second game, Helvig went 4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs as the Stars beat Thomas Jefferson 6-3.

Tyler Kjose was 2-for-4 with two singles in the win. Austin McClain also had two hits and Drew Kinnaman drove in two runs.

Kjose got the start on the mound before Teegan Lamore came in and went 4 2/3 innings in relief to get the win as he struck out three batters and didn't walk anyone. Kjose came back in to get the same. He didn't walk a batter in 2 1/3 innings and struck out three.

REMSEN ST. MARY'S 10, SOUTH O'BRIEN 6: Remsen St. Mary's jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first two innings and went on to beat South O'Brien 10-6 to open the season on Monday.

The Hawks used five different pitchers in the game as Jaxon Bunkers got the start and struck out five batters in two innings as the Hawks went up big.

Spencer Schorg was 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBIs and Blaine Harpenau was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Jeremy Koenck scored a run and had an RBI and Skyler Waldschmitt and Brayden Ricke each drove in a run.