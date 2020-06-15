PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Jack Anderson throws one-hitter for Akron-Westfield

AKRON-WESTFIELD 11, MMCRU 1: Akron-Westfield scored five runs in the first inning and didn't look back in an 11-1 win over MMCRU to start the season on Monday.
Jack Anderson threw all five innings for Akron-Westfield, allowing only one hit and the one run was unearned. He struck out six batters. Anderson was also 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Sam Mullinix was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and five RBIs and Tyson Fairbanks was 4-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Daytona Foley was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Layton Koch drove in two runs. Jack Terpstra and Dallas Smith each scored twice.
MONDAY'S LATE GAMES
EAST 5, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 1: Even though East was held to three hits, the Black Raiders took advantage of five walks and four errors to claim a 5-1 season-opening win.
Cael Boever and Carter Junge each drove in a run for the Black Raiders and Alec Patino scored twice.
Junge went the first 4 1/3 innings, allowing only two hits, striking out four and walking one. Riley struck out three batters in the next 1 2/3 innings.
For Western Christian, Evan Wibben drove in the Wolfpacks' lone run of the game.
NORTH 5-6, C.B. THOMAS JEFFERSON 3: North opened the season with a road split against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on Monday.
The Stars were held to four hits as a team in an 8-5 loss to Thomas Jefferson. Peyton Poppen got the start and Evan Helvig took the loss on the mound.
In the second game, Helvig went 4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs as the Stars beat Thomas Jefferson 6-3.
Tyler Kjose was 2-for-4 with two singles in the win. Austin McClain also had two hits and Drew Kinnaman drove in two runs.
Kjose got the start on the mound before Teegan Lamore came in and went 4 2/3 innings in relief to get the win as he struck out three batters and didn't walk anyone. Kjose came back in to get the same. He didn't walk a batter in 2 1/3 innings and struck out three.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 10, SOUTH O'BRIEN 6: Remsen St. Mary's jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first two innings and went on to beat South O'Brien 10-6 to open the season on Monday.
The Hawks used five different pitchers in the game as Jaxon Bunkers got the start and struck out five batters in two innings as the Hawks went up big.
Spencer Schorg was 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBIs and Blaine Harpenau was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Jeremy Koenck scored a run and had an RBI and Skyler Waldschmitt and Brayden Ricke each drove in a run.
For South O'Brien, Kester Grimm went three inning, giving up an earned run and he had a strikeout. Josh Johansenn was 2-for-4.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 18, RIDGE VIEW 10: Kingsley-Pierson pounded out 16 hits which led to 18 runs and that was enough to hold off Ridge View for an 18-10 victory.
Malaki Christophersen was 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs and Evan Neumann was 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. Damon Bowman hit a double, scored twice and had two RBIs and Josh Harvey hit a double and scored a run. Damon Schmid was 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs and Matthew Christophersen was 2-for-4 with four runs scored and two RBIs. Jackson Howe was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Boe Harvey drove in two runs.
For Ridge View, Caleb Kistenmacher was 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI and Brecken Conover scored twice. Aiden Martin and Cael Myrtue each drove in a run and Tracin Price had a run scored and an RBI.
OABCIG 13, MVAOCOU 0: Junior Cooper DeJean pitched a one-high shutout as OABCIG opened the season with a 13-0 victory.
DeJean struck out 10 and helped his own cause with a 4-for-4 performance at the plate with 6 RBIs. He had two doubles, a triple and four stolen bases. Phillip Brooks, Preston Gill, Treyton Kohlar and Eric Sibenaller each had hits for the Falcons.
