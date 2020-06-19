PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Jaxon Bunkers throws two-hitter in Remsen St. Mary's win

LAKE PARK, Iowa -- Remsen St. Mary's scored six runs in the first inning and Jaxon Bunkers held Harris-Lake Park to only one hit in an 11-0 victory on Friday. RSM improves to 3-0 on the season and Harris-Lake Park falls to 1-2.
Bunkers went all five innings, allowing one hit and walked one while striking out six batters.
Spencer Schorg was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Brayden Ricke hit a double, scored twice and had two RBIs. Blaine Harpenau and Brenden Fisch each scored twice and Skyler Waldschmitt and Xavier Galles each went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Jeremy Koenck and Jake Anderson each scored a run and had an RBI and Bunkers drove in a run.
Jaden Rueter had the lone hit for H-LP.
OA-BCIG 2, LAWTON-BRONSON 1: Cooper DeJean hit a double and scored the go-ahead run on a ground out in the fifth inning to lead the Falcons to a Western Valley Conference baseball win in Ida Grove Friday.
DeJean also singled and scored the other OA-BCIG run in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Trust Wells.
Preston Gill was the winning pitcher with DeJean grabbing the save.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 10, SOUTH O'BRIEN 0: Jack Anderson held South O'Brien to only two hits as the Westerners went on to win 10-0 on Friday.
Akron-Westfield improved to 3-0 on the season and South O'Brien fell to 1-3.
Anderson went all six innings, allowing just the two hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out six.
Tyson Fairbanks hit a solo home run for Akron-Westfield and Carter Wilken drove in three runs. Laytin Koch was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Daytona Foley was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Sam Mullinix, Arik Allard and Jader Briggs all scored a run and had an RBI.
MVAOCOU 3, RIDGE VIEW 2: Kolby Scott hit a two-run single in the top of the sixth inning to score the tying and go-ahead run and the Rams went on a register a Western Valley Conference win in Holstein Friday.
MVAOCOU scored first in the game with Blake Paulsen doubling home Scott, who had singled with two outs.
Ridge View took a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning with Tracin Price and Cade Harriman coming home on wild pitches.
Brady Seuntjens got the pitching win, giving up one hit and five walks while fanning nine over five innings.
OKOBOJI 3, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 2: Jay Swygman pitched one-hit ball through six innings and fanned 10 to lead the Pioneers to a Siouxland Conference baseball win in George Friday.
Kyle Martin had two hits and drove in two to lead the Okoboji offense while Swygman also had two hits and drove in the third Pioneer run.
Will Hamilton had a two-run single in the seventh inning to pull George-Little Rock within a run.
THURSDAY
BISHOP HEELAN 1-12, WEST 5-2: West scored four runs in the ninth inning to upset top-ranked Bishop Heelan in the first game of the doubleheader on Thursday. West and Heelan were tied at 2-2 going into the fifth inning when the Crusaders scored 10 runs in the fifth to claim the 12-2 win to get the split.
Heelan is now 3-1 on the season and West is 1-3.
West had a 1-0 lead in the fifth game going into the bottom of the seventh. Max Venne singled to get on base and Brayden Pratt singled to bring in Venne and tied the game at one.
West took advantage of a few walks in the ninth inning and scored four runs with two outs to get the 5-1 win.
Colby Niemann went all nine innings for West as he threw 103 pitches. He held Heelan to eight hits. Jaren Hollingshead was 2-for-5 with a triple. Devin Frye was on base three times with two walks and a hit and Niemann drew two walks.
For Heelan, Venne was 3-for-4 with three singles and Jared Sitzmann had two hits, one being a triple. Venne pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief to pick up the loss. Brett Sitzmann went the first five innings. Heelan's pitchers combined for 10 walks and two hit batters.
In the second game, Kaleb Gengler got the win for Heelan as he went all five innings. He struck out eight and walked four. He held West to two singles and a double.
Brant Hogue was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Ian Gill drew four walks and scored a run. Venne was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. He had walk-off hit for the Crusaders. Pratt was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
For West, Hollingshed went 4 1/3 innings as he gave up five earned runs in the loss.
LE MARS 10-8, NORTH 8-5: Le Mars got a grand slam from Josh Pratt and forced extra innings against North in the first game before eventually winning 10-8. Then Le Mars took the second game 8-5 as the Bulldogs got a sweep to open their season.
North falls to 1-5 on the season.
In the first game, North had a 6-2 lead when Pratt hit the grand slam. Then with the game tied at 8, North had a chance to win the game with the bases loaded with two outs in the seventh but couldn't get the go-ahead run. Le Mars went on to win 10-8.
For Le Mars, Pratt had his grand slam and Caleb Dreckman scored a run and had two RBIs. Carter Arens was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and Braiden Hurd was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Anthony Lamoreux and Donnie Daggett each scored a run and had an RBI.
Brady Williams pitched the final inning to get the win as he struck out two batters.
For North, Evan Helvig had four hits and Dante Hansen, Peyton Popken and Carter Pinney each had two hits. Drew Kinnaman took the loss as he went five innings.
In the second game, Hurd had three hits for Le Mars as the Bulldogs took advantage of 10 walks.
Tyler Kjose took the loss for North as he gave up two earned runs on four hits and struck out five in six innings.
For Le Mars, Hurd was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs and Dreckman hit a double and had three RBIs. Carter Alcon had an RBI and a run scored.
Camden Schroeder pitched the final four innings, giving up two unearned runs on no hits, walking two and striking out four.
