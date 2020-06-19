PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Jaxon Bunkers throws two-hitter in Remsen St. Mary's win

In the second game, Kaleb Gengler got the win for Heelan as he went all five innings. He struck out eight and walked four. He held West to two singles and a double.

Brant Hogue was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Ian Gill drew four walks and scored a run. Venne was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. He had walk-off hit for the Crusaders. Pratt was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

For West, Hollingshed went 4 1/3 innings as he gave up five earned runs in the loss.

LE MARS 10-8, NORTH 8-5: Le Mars got a grand slam from Josh Pratt and forced extra innings against North in the first game before eventually winning 10-8. Then Le Mars took the second game 8-5 as the Bulldogs got a sweep to open their season.

North falls to 1-5 on the season.

In the first game, North had a 6-2 lead when Pratt hit the grand slam. Then with the game tied at 8, North had a chance to win the game with the bases loaded with two outs in the seventh but couldn't get the go-ahead run. Le Mars went on to win 10-8.