MAPLETON, Iowa — The Kingsley-Pierson High School baseball team may not have won the Western Valley Conference regular-season title, but it took the conference tournament championship with a 7-3 win Tuesday.
Nathan Kecks had a two-run single in the first inning that started the scoring for the Panthers. Damon Schmid led off the third inning with a double and later scored on an RBI groundout by Jessen Reinking. Schmid collected three hits in the game, the biggest being a two-out, two-run double in the fifth inning. Boe Harvey also helped the Panthers by knocking in two runs.
Evan Neumann collected the win for K-P. He went 3 1/3 allowing one earned run. Matthew Christophersen earned the save for K-P. He went 2 1/3 innings without giving up a hit or run.
The three Rams who earned hits were Zak Soctt, Haden Kuhl and Brady Seuntjens.
Aaron Michael took the loss, as he allowed three runs on three hits in four innings.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 3, WEST BEND-MALLARD 1: Wolverines senior Taylor Steffens struck out 12 batters in the win.
He held West Bend-Mallard to one run on three hits, but he also walked seven batters.
Josh Johannsen earned the save. He took to the mound with two outs in the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded. Johannsen escaped with a groundout and flyout.
Johannsena wolverines (4-13) sophomore, was also 4-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Micah Davis and Jett Keith each had two hits.