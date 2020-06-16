PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Kingsley-Pierson scores eight runs in seventh inning to beat Lawton-Bronson

Schossow hit a solo home run to lead off the second inning on an 0-1 count. Then, in the third inning, Schossow drove in Patino on an RBI double.

Schossow's third extra-base hit was in the fourth inning, and that was a two-run double that scored Boever and Carter Junge.

Boever broke a five-run rally open in the fifth inning with a three-run home run to left field. Boever was 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

Patterson got the win on the mound for the Black Raiders. He allowed three runs on two hits, and he struck out five Woodbury Central hitters.

Kaleb Bleil and Carter Bleil had both of the Wildcats' hits.

BISHOP HEELAN 26, NORTH 1: The Crusaders scored nine runs in the first inning after winning the season opener 11-0.

Ben Dixon and Ian Gill homered in the nightcap.

The lone Stars run came from an RBI single from Drew Kinnaman.

LENNOX 8, DAKOTA VALLEY LEGION 5: Lennox scored seven of its eight runs in the fifth and sixth innings to defeat Dakota Valley's American Legion baseball team on Tuesday night.