PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Kingsley-Pierson scores eight runs in seventh inning to beat Lawton-Bronson

LAWTON, Iowa — The Kingsley-Pierson High School baseball team scored eight runs in the top half of the seventh inning Wednesday to give the Panthers an 11-1 win over Lawton-Bronson.
Malakie Christopherson, K-P's lead-off hitter, was 4-for-4 with three RBIs. ONe of those four hits was a double.
Jackson Howe and Damon Schmid doubled in the win for the Panthers.
Evan Neumann received the win. He struck out four hitters in 4 2/3 innings, and he allowed one run on three hits.
MONDAY
EAST 20, WOODBURY CENTRAL 3 (5 inn): The East High School baseball team scored eight first-run innings on Tuesday en route to a non-conference win on Tuesday.
The Black Raiders had three hits in that rally.
Alec Patino got a single at the No. 2 spot in the lineup, then pitcher Chayce Patterson had a double from the No. 5 hole.
Cale Boever drove in Kaige Kellen with an RBI single in his second plate appearance of the first inning.
Nick Bartels brought in a run with a bases-loaded walk, and Patterson scored after Kellen was hit by a pitch.
Kaden Schossow had three extra base hits in the game, giving him a 3-for-4 game with four RBIs and a walk.
Schossow hit a solo home run to lead off the second inning on an 0-1 count. Then, in the third inning, Schossow drove in Patino on an RBI double.
Schossow's third extra-base hit was in the fourth inning, and that was a two-run double that scored Boever and Carter Junge.
Boever broke a five-run rally open in the fifth inning with a three-run home run to left field. Boever was 3-for-4 with four RBIs.
Patterson got the win on the mound for the Black Raiders. He allowed three runs on two hits, and he struck out five Woodbury Central hitters.
Kaleb Bleil and Carter Bleil had both of the Wildcats' hits.
BISHOP HEELAN 26, NORTH 1: The Crusaders scored nine runs in the first inning after winning the season opener 11-0.
Ben Dixon and Ian Gill homered in the nightcap.
The lone Stars run came from an RBI single from Drew Kinnaman.
LENNOX 8, DAKOTA VALLEY LEGION 5: Lennox scored seven of its eight runs in the fifth and sixth innings to defeat Dakota Valley's American Legion baseball team on Tuesday night.
Eric Johnson and Samuel Otten each had two hits for DV, and all six hits for Dakota Valley were singles.
Otten drove in a pair of runs, while Paul Bruns and Drew Addison each had an RBI.
SHELDON 17, SOUTH O'BRIEN 1: Alexis Rodriquez had a home run among is four hits as he lead the Orabs to a win in high school baseball play Tuesday in Paullina
Matt Riedemann had two hits for the Wolverines.
ATLANTIC 15, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 5 (6 inn): Atlantic scored six runs in the bottom of the first, giving them the win over the Monarchs.
Jack Mendlik was 4-for-4 with two runs scored.
Carter Wessel, Trey Brotherton and Nathan Gallup each had a double.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 4, SIOUX CENTER 1: The Dutchmen scored three runs in the fourth inning during the game Tuesday in Sioux Center.
Both teams had two hits in the game.
CENTRAL LYON 11, OKOBOJI 2: The Lions scored four runs in the fifth inning. Zack Lutmer had a two-run single after Carter Krull had an RBI single.
Lutmer was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
