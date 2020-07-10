PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Kingsley-Pierson starts the postseason with 10-run win

OABCIG 2, MISSOURI VALLEY 1: OABCIG took an early 1-0 lead but Missouri Valley tied the game in the top of the sixth. The Falcons had a response in the bottom half of the inning to get the go-ahead run as OABCIG moved on in the Class 2A District 16 tournament with a 2-1 win.

OABCIG improves to 10-4 on the season and plays in the semifinals on Tuesday

Preston Gill pitched the first five innings and allowed three hits, walked one and struck out eight. Cooper DeJean pitched the final two innings and gave up one run on two hits, walked one and struck out two.

Zach Hemer was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI and DeJean and Gill each scored a run.

GEHLEN CATHOLIC 12, SOUTH O'BRIEN 7: Even though Gehlen Catholic was only able to play in six games this season due to COVID-19 concerns, the Jays are moving into the next round of the postseason after they beat South O'Brien 12-7 in the Class 1A District 1 tournament on Saturday.

Gehlen Catholic is now 2-5 and plays again on Tuesday. South O'Brien ends the season with a 4-9 record.