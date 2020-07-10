PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Kingsley-Pierson starts the postseason with 10-run win

KINGSLEY, Iowa -- Coming into the Class 1A District 16 tournament with only two losses, Kingsley-Pierson started its postseason in dominating fashion with a 12-2 victory over West Monona on Saturday.
Kingsley-Pierson improves to 12-2 on the season and hosts Lawton-Bronson in the district semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. West Monona ends the season with a 3-9 record.
For the Panthers, Boe Harvey was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Jackson Howe was 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. Damon Schmid was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored and Damon Bowman was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Malaki Christophersen scored a run and had two RBIs an Evan Neumann and Conner Beelner each scored twice.
Neumann went the first three innings and didn't allow a hit, walked two and struck out three. Matt Riordan went the final two innings, allowed one hit, walked two and struck out four.
For West Monona, Brett Collison drove in a run.
LAWTON-BRONSON 6, WEST HARRISON 5: Lawton-Bronson just got past West Harrison 6-5 to move onto the semifinals of the Class 1A District 16 tournament.
Lawton-Bronson improved to 9-4 and plays at Kingsley-Pierson on Tuesday.
Luke Olesen was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored and Hayden Dahlhauser was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Ryan Stratman was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs and Simon Denney was 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
OABCIG 2, MISSOURI VALLEY 1: OABCIG took an early 1-0 lead but Missouri Valley tied the game in the top of the sixth. The Falcons had a response in the bottom half of the inning to get the go-ahead run as OABCIG moved on in the Class 2A District 16 tournament with a 2-1 win.
OABCIG improves to 10-4 on the season and plays in the semifinals on Tuesday
Preston Gill pitched the first five innings and allowed three hits, walked one and struck out eight. Cooper DeJean pitched the final two innings and gave up one run on two hits, walked one and struck out two.
Zach Hemer was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI and DeJean and Gill each scored a run.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 12, SOUTH O'BRIEN 7: Even though Gehlen Catholic was only able to play in six games this season due to COVID-19 concerns, the Jays are moving into the next round of the postseason after they beat South O'Brien 12-7 in the Class 1A District 1 tournament on Saturday.
Gehlen Catholic is now 2-5 and plays again on Tuesday. South O'Brien ends the season with a 4-9 record.
Mitchell Augustine hit a triple, scored a run and had three RBIs for Gehlen and Ryan Livermore was 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. Ethan Peters was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored and Derek Von Arb hit a double and scored a run. Keaton Logan was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Connor Kraft was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Jeff Augustine scored twice and had an RBI and Bergen Vacura scored a run and had an RBI.
Von Arb went the first four innings as he struck out seven.
For South O'Brien, Steffens Kadyn scored a run and had an RBi and Sean Negus drove in a run.
RIDGE VIEW 14, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 3: Ridge View moved onto the semifinals of the Class 1A District 2 tournament with a 14-3 victory over Harris-Lake Park on Saturday.
Ridge View improves to 6-8 on the season and plays again on Tuesday. Harris-Lake Park ends the season with a 4-7 record.
Jacob Brinkman pitched all five innings for Ridge View and struck out four.
Caleb Kistenmacher and Tracin Price each had two hits and Bo Clausen and Dylan Wood each had a double. Clausen, Wood and Price each drove in two runs as did Tyhler Kolpin.
For Ridge View, Isaac Ihnen hit a triple, scored a run and had an RBI and Dylan Meyer was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Easton Brevik drove in a run.
FRIDAY
SPIRIT LAKE 11, EAST SAC 3: Spirit Lake jumped out to a 9-0 lead by the end of the third inning and cruised to an 11-3 victory over East Sac County.
Spirit Lake improve to 11-3 with the win.
Max Carney was 2-for-3 with a home run, a run scored and three RBIs and Riley Reynolds was 2-for-2 with a double and four runs scored. Michael Stein was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs and Brock Petersen scored twice. Cole Whiting and Lawton Kramer were both 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Ben Frostestad went the first four innings and allowed one earned run on seven hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out four. Jake Cornwall went the final three innings and allowed one run on one hit, walked one and struck out five.
SPENCER 5, HUMBOLDT 3: With the game tied at 3-3, Spencer scored a run each in the fifth and sixth innings to take the lead as the Tigers defeated Humboldt 5-3.
Spencer improved to 9-2 with the win.
Devin Dirks went all seven innings for Spencer, allowed two earned runs on six hits, walked two and struck out 11. Dirkx was also 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Ethan Heiter was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI and Kyle Morony hit a double and scored twice. Connor Tigges hit a double and scored a run and Andrew Christofferson drove in a run.
