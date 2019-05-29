KINGSLEY, Iowa -- Jessen Reinking pitched a solid six innings as Kingsley-Pierson defeated Westwood 6-2 to stay undefeated at 6-0 this season.
Reinking went six innings, giving up two runs, one earned, on two hits, walking three and striking out six.
Reinking was also 1-for-3 with an RBI and Damon Schmid was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Matt Christophersen went 1-for-2.
Westwood fell to 1-4 on the season. Kolton Rodgers went 1-for-4 with a double.
STORM LAKE 6, CHEROKEE 5: Storm Lake scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 4-1 lead on Cherokee. The Tornadoes held on for a 6-5 win to improve to 5-1 on the season. Cherokee fell to 0-6 in the Lakes Conference game.
Mark Eddie got the win and the save for Storm Lake. He pitched the first four innings and pitched to a batter to start the fifth inning when a reliever came on and he moved to shortstop. But Eddie was called on again and finished the fifth inning and pitched the sixth and seventh innings to get the save. He had nine strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.
Kayfrin Pelep had a two-run triple in the first inning for Storm Lake.
For Cherokee, Joe Benson had two hits.