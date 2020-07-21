PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Kingsley-Pierson, West Lyon advance to the state tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARROLL, Iowa - Kingsley-Pierson got 13 hits and kept the offensive pressure on Logan-Magnolia all game long to earn a 9-5 win in a Class 1A substate baseball final played Tuesday evening.

Starting pitcher Evan Neumann had a three-RBI game at the plate to lead the way for the K-P offense. Logan-Magnolia got a run in the top of the first inning to go up 1-0 but K-P took the lead for good with two runs in the bottom of the frame when Neumann's grounder to second base was misplayed for a two-run error.

Neumann later added a bunt single to score Damon Schmid in the third inning and slapped a hit to left field to score two more runs in the sixth inning.

Boe Harvey also drove in two runs with an RBI single and ground out for K-P, which will be making its first trip to Principal Park after last qualifying for state in 2002.

Neumann pitched the first three innings, while Schmid threw the middle two innings and Matthew Christophersen closed out the game, giving up one hit and one run over the sixth and seventh innings.

The Panthers move on with a 15-2 record while Lo-Ma ends its season at 11-3.