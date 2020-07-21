PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Kingsley-Pierson, West Lyon advance to the state tournament

CARROLL, Iowa - Kingsley-Pierson got 13 hits and kept the offensive pressure on Logan-Magnolia all game long to earn a 9-5 win in a Class 1A substate baseball final played Tuesday evening.
Starting pitcher Evan Neumann had a three-RBI game at the plate to lead the way for the K-P offense. Logan-Magnolia got a run in the top of the first inning to go up 1-0 but K-P took the lead for good with two runs in the bottom of the frame when Neumann's grounder to second base was misplayed for a two-run error.
Neumann later added a bunt single to score Damon Schmid in the third inning and slapped a hit to left field to score two more runs in the sixth inning.
Boe Harvey also drove in two runs with an RBI single and ground out for K-P, which will be making its first trip to Principal Park after last qualifying for state in 2002.
Neumann pitched the first three innings, while Schmid threw the middle two innings and Matthew Christophersen closed out the game, giving up one hit and one run over the sixth and seventh innings.
The Panthers move on with a 15-2 record while Lo-Ma ends its season at 11-3.
WEST LYON 3, UNITY CHRISTIAN 0: Jalyn Gramstad pitched a two-hitter and struck out 10 to lead West Lyon to a 3-0 win over Orange City Unity Christian in a Class 2A substate final baseball in Sioux Center Tuesday.
Gramstad also drove in a pair of runs as the Wildcats got two runs in the first inning and added an insurance run in the sixth inning on am RBI single by Jackson Kramer.
West Lyon improved to 14-3 this season while Unity Christian ends its season with an 8-9 record.
The trip to state ends a lengthy state tournament dry spell for the Wildcats, who last qualified in 1996. It will be in fact be the first time the Wildcats will play at Principal Park as their previous trip to state was nine years before the tourney moved to Des Moines.
Late Monday
HARLAN 13, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 3 (5 inn.): Isaiah Ahrenholtz drove in five runs to lead the Cyclones to a run-rule win over the Monarchs in a Class 3A substate baseball semifinal in Harlan Monday.
Connor Bruck drove in three runs and had three hits for Harlan, which takes on host Dallas Center-Grimes (16-3) Wednesday. The Cyclones are 14-3.
Jaxson Hildebrand had two hits and drove in a run for Denison-Schleswig, which ends its season with an 11-9 mark.
