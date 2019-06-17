{{featured_button_text}}

KINGSLEY, Iowa — Kingsley-Pierson High School senior Jessen Reinking threw a two-hit, complete game shutout Monday in a 7-0 win over OABCIG. 

Reinking struck out 12 Falcons hitters, and he only walked two. Reinking also hit a triple in the win. 

The two Falcons who got hits were Cooper Dejean and Preston Gill, which were both singles. 

Nathan Keck also had a triple and a double. 

WOODBURY CENTRAL 6, SIOUX CENTER 5: Will DeStigter earned the win for the Wildcats, as he allowed two earned runs on four hits. He also struck out two batters. 

Kaleb Bleil earned the three-inning save by holding the Warriors to one run on two hits. 

Carter Bleil scored two runs, and Shawn Archer had two RBIs. 

Warriors senior Jackson Stander hit a solo home run for his only hit. 

