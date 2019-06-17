KINGSLEY, Iowa — Kingsley-Pierson High School senior Jessen Reinking threw a two-hit, complete game shutout Monday in a 7-0 win over OABCIG.
Reinking struck out 12 Falcons hitters, and he only walked two. Reinking also hit a triple in the win.
The two Falcons who got hits were Cooper Dejean and Preston Gill, which were both singles.
Nathan Keck also had a triple and a double.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 6, SIOUX CENTER 5: Will DeStigter earned the win for the Wildcats, as he allowed two earned runs on four hits. He also struck out two batters.
Kaleb Bleil earned the three-inning save by holding the Warriors to one run on two hits.
Carter Bleil scored two runs, and Shawn Archer had two RBIs.
Warriors senior Jackson Stander hit a solo home run for his only hit.