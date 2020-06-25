PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Lawton-Bronson beats West Monona 9-2

LAWTON, Iowa — The Lawton-Bronson High School baseball team defeated West Monona 9-2 on Friday night.
Connor Smith and Matt Peters were both 3-for-4 at the plate for the Eagles. Luke Olesen hit a double and two RBIs.
JJ Lander hit a double for the Spartans.
Brandon Kron got the win. He pitched all seven innings and struck out six Spartans.
THURSDAY
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 14-8, BISHOP HEELAN 8-4: The Warriors moved into the early lead in the Missouri River Conference baseball race with a sweep of the Crusaders at Bishop Mueller. The second game was called due to darkness.
SB-L, ranked seventh in Class 3A, rallied in both games, coming back from a six-run hole after two innings in the opener and a 4-2 deficit after three frames in the nightcap.
Brant Hogue and Ben Dixon each had a two-run single in the second inning of the opener to help the Crusaders run out to a 6-0 edge.
Jake Massey had a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning to put SB-L up 9-8. Spencer Kleene also had three RBI and Sean Owens three hits and an rbi in the first game for the Warriors.
Deric Fitzgerald had a big night with seven RBIs in the twin bill. Fitzgerald had three hits in each game and drove in two in the opener and five in game two.
Zach Hamilton was the winning pitcher in relief in the opener,coming in the in the second inning. Hamilton limited the Crusaders to two runs and five hits over the final six frames while fanning three.
Jared Sitzmann and Dixon each had two hits in the first game for Heelan.
Ben Freiberg pitched five inning and got the win in the second game, giving up all four runs on eight hits. Frieberg also had two hits while Massey chipped in with a hit and two RBI's.
Max Venne had five hits in the doubleheader for Heelan.
WEST 10-9, NORTH 4-2: West improved its Missouri River Athletic Conference record to above .500 with a 10-4, 9-2 sweep of rival North on Thursday. West improves to 3-5 overall and 3-2 in the MRAC. North falls to 1-9 and 0-5 in the MRAC.
In the first game, Colby Nieman went all seven innings as he allowed four runs on nine hits, walked two and struck out two.
West had 12 hits as a team. Nieman had two singles and a home run and Jaren Hollingshed had two doubles. Drew Benson had a single and a double, Devin Frye and Keenan Hegna each had two singles and Brady Larson hit a single.
For North, Peyton Popken, Drew Kinnaman and Steven Kleene each had two hits. Kinnaman picked up the loss as he went pitched three innings. Popken pitched the other four innings.
In the second game, Hollingshed went six innings for the win as he allowed two runs on nine hits, struck out three and had seven walks. Ryan Smith pitched the final inning and struck out a batter.
West had nine hits as a team. Larson had two singles and a double and Frye had a single and a double. Kaleb Belt had two singles and Tyler Hansen had a single.
For North, Evan Helvig hit a home run, Tyler Kjose had a double and a single and Kleene and Dayton Harrell each had two singles. Kjose took the loss on the mound as he went six innings.
EAST 6-9, CBAL 1-6: Kaden Schossow hit a first-inning, two-run home run in Game 2 that helped the Black Raiders complete the sweep over the Lynx.
Schossow was 1-for-4, but drove in runs in his final two bats to give him four RBIs in the game.
Cael Boever knocked in two insurance runs in the sixth inning with a single that gave the Black Raiders their eighth and ninth runs.
Trevor Hill got the win in Game 2. Hill allowed five earned runs on seven hits, while striking out three and walking two.
Six different Black Raiders drove in a run in Game 1. The Black Raiders had six hits in the game, which were all singles.
Alec Patino held the Lynx to three hits. He struck out 14 hitters and walked just two.
SPIRIT LAKE 9, ALGONA 4: The Indians scored six runs in the fourth inning en route to the win.
Isaac Early was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Michael Stein was 2-for-4 for Spirit Lake.
SPENCER 7, CHEROKEE 3: Spencer's Devin Dirkx struck out eight Cherokee batters in 6 2/3 innings on Thursday night. Dirkx allowed one earned run on six hits.
Colton Wilinski, Ethan Heiter and Nick Elsbecker all had two hits for the Tigers.
Aiden Comstock and Joe Benson had two hits for the Braves.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 10, RED OAK 0: Braiden Heiden homered for the Monarchs while having a three-hit night. He also drove in three runs.
Jack Mendlik held the Tigers to three hits in the shutout. He struck out eight.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!