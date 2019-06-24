LAWTON, Iowa - Lawton-Bronson fell behind 2-0 to one-loss MVAOCOU on Monday. but the Eagles scored two runs in the sixth to tie the game and it went to extra innings.
In the eighth inning with two outs, Lawton-Bronson's Hayden Dahlhauser drew and stole second. Then a hard-hit ball by Connor Smith went off the third baseman's glove and into left field to score Dahlhauser for the 3-2 walk-off win.
Smith got the win in relief. He pitched the final two innings. He didn't allow a run, gave up one hit and struck out one. Brandon Kron pitched the first six innings. He allowed two runs and struck out three.
MVAOCOU was up 2-0 when in the sixth inning, Dylan Frommelt doubled. Smith drove in Frommelt and then Kron drove in Smith to tie the game at 2-2.
For MVAOCOU, Aaron Michael went seven innings and allowed two runs. He struck out eight. Ely Fundermann doubled.
Lawton-Bronson improves to 8-9 on the season and is on a three-game winning streak. MVAOCOU is 14-2 on the season and the loss snapped a four-game winning streak.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 10, WOODBURY CENTRAL 1: Kingsley-Pierson went up early and continued to add on in a 10-1 victory on Monday.
The Panthers improved to 20-3 on the season and it's the 10th straight win for them. The Panthers have scored double figures in eight of those 10 games.
Evan Neumann went 4 2/3 innings for the win, allowing one run on three hits, striking out two and walking one. Matt Christopherson pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing two hits, walking two and striking out one.
Boe Harvey and Nathan Keck were both 2-for-5 with a run scored and Christopherson was 3-for-5 with two runs scored.
Woodbury Central fell to 16-6 on the season. The loss snaps a nine-game winning streak for the Wildcats.
Ryan Jaacks had an RBI double in the loss.
OABCIG 4, WESTWOOD 0: OABCIG scored a run in the first, two in the second and one in the third. That's all the Falcons needed in the 4-0 win over Westwood on Monday.
OABCIG improved to 9-7 overall and are 9-5 in the Western Valley Conference. The Falcons have won three of their last four games. Westwood falls to 3-17 and is on a three-game losing streak.
Preston Gill went the first six innings to get the win. He allowed three hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out five. Ethan Mortensen pitched the final inning for the save.
Gill walked twice and his courtesy run, Cam Sharkey, scored a run. Will Grote, Jacob Cowlham, Mortensen and Tevin Harms each drove in a run.