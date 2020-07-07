PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Lawton-Bronson gives Kingsley-Pierson its first loss

LAWTON-BRONSON 12, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 5: Lawton-Bronson scored two runs in the second and four in the third to take the lead against Kingsley-Pierson. Lawton-Bronson added to its lead as the Eagles won 12-5 against Kingsley-Pierson, handing the Panthers their first loss of the season.
The game started on Monday but was postponed midway through because of the weather. The game concluded on Tuesday and the Eagles took on OABCIG in the Western Valley Conference Tournament, which ended after deadline. Lawton-Bronson improved to 7-3 on the season.
For the Eagles, Connor Smith went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored and Simon Denney went 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs. Brayden Williams drove in two runs and Matt Peters was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Hunter Loreth scored two runs and had an RBI. Hayden Dahlhauser and Ryan Stratman each drove in a run.
On the mound, Luke Olesen went six innings and allowed five runs on 10 hits, walked two and struck out two. Denney went the final inning.
For K-P, Conner Beelner and Jackson Howe each hit a double and scored a run and Evan Neumann was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Malaki Christophersen was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Damon Schmid scored a run and had an RBI. Emerson Pratt drove in a run.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 9, WOODBURY CENTRAL 8: Malaki Christophersen hit a walk-off bases-loaded single to give the Panthers a win in the Western Valley Conference baseball tournament played in Kingsley Tuesday.
K-P held an 8-0 led through three innings but saw the Wildcats plate eight runs of their own in the fourth frame to tie the contest. Neither team scored again until the winning run in the seventh crossed the plate.
Damon Schmid had two hits and drove in three runs to lead the Panthers on offense. Reliever Beau Bubke, the fourth K-P pitcher of the night, got the win with 1 2/3 innings of work.
Carter Bleil had two hits and drove in a pair of runs to lead Woodbury Central.
POCAHONTAS AREA 6, SIOUX CENTRAL 3: Gavin Ehn pitched a complete-game five-hitter to lead the Indians to a Twin Lakes Conference baseball win in Pocahontas Tuesday.
Christian Davidson and Tyce Ruffridge each had two hits apiece to lead Pocahontas on offense.
Late Monday
RIDGE VIEW 5, RIVER VALLEY 2 (5 inn): Pitcher Caleb Kistenmacher went the distance to lead the Raptors to a win in a rain-shortened Western Conference Baseball Tournament game played in Holstein Monday.
Kistenmacher struck out nine and gave up five hits and one walk. Cael Myrtue had a two-run single for the Raptors, who hosted Westwood in a second-round WVC Tournament game Tuesday.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 7, SIOUX CENTER 4: The Dutchmen moved to 12-1 on the season with a win over the Warriors in a Siouxland Conference baseball game played in Sioux Center Monday.
Jacob Kramer got the pitching win striking out eight over five innings. Carter Aalbers didn't have a hit but drove in a team-high two RBI's for MOC-FV.
Taylor DeJager and Austin Faber drove in a run each for Sioux Center (4-8).
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 6, CARROLL KUEMPER 3: The Monarchs scored four runs in the fourth inning to take the lead and went on the edge the Knights in a Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball game played in Denison Monday.
Pitcher Jack Mendlik pitched a three-hitter over four innings of work and Carter Wessel drove in two runs for Denison-Schleswig.
