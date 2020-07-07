PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Lawton-Bronson gives Kingsley-Pierson its first loss

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAWTON-BRONSON 12, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 5: Lawton-Bronson scored two runs in the second and four in the third to take the lead against Kingsley-Pierson. Lawton-Bronson added to its lead as the Eagles won 12-5 against Kingsley-Pierson, handing the Panthers their first loss of the season.

The game started on Monday but was postponed midway through because of the weather. The game concluded on Tuesday and the Eagles took on OABCIG in the Western Valley Conference Tournament, which ended after deadline. Lawton-Bronson improved to 7-3 on the season.

For the Eagles, Connor Smith went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored and Simon Denney went 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs. Brayden Williams drove in two runs and Matt Peters was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Hunter Loreth scored two runs and had an RBI. Hayden Dahlhauser and Ryan Stratman each drove in a run.

On the mound, Luke Olesen went six innings and allowed five runs on 10 hits, walked two and struck out two. Denney went the final inning.

For K-P, Conner Beelner and Jackson Howe each hit a double and scored a run and Evan Neumann was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Malaki Christophersen was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Damon Schmid scored a run and had an RBI. Emerson Pratt drove in a run.