PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: MOC-Floyd Valley downs Storm Lake, advances to substate final

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGE CITY, Iowa - Pitcher Jacob Kramer pitched one-hit ball over six innings the MOC-Floyd Valley went on to slip past Storm Lake 3-0 in a Class 3A District baseball final Monday evening.

The Dutchmen scored the only three runs in the game in the third inning when Carter Aalbers hit a two-run triple to scored Colton Korver and Carson Jager. MOC-Floyd Valley had taken a 1-0 lead earlier in the frame on a sacrifice fly by Kyle Christy.

Kramer struck out four and walked three with Adam DeBoer working the seventh inning for the save.

The Dutchmen (18-2) will next take on Sergeant Bluff-Luton Wednesday in the substate final at a site to be determined.

Storm Lake (9-10) got a single from Mark Eddie for its only hit.

DAKOTA VALLEY 11, BERESFORD 3: Eric Johnson had two hits and drove in three runs to lead Dakota Valley Legion to a baseball win over Beresford Monday in North Sioux City.

Samuel Otten and Kobey June also drove in two runs each for Dakota Valley. Paul Burns struck out 10 batters and gave up five hits to get the win for the Panthers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0