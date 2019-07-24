ALGONA, Iowa -- Newell-Fonda stayed with top-ranked Mason City Newman Catholic for an inning. After Newman Catholic scored in the first, Newell-Fonda answered with a run of its own.
But an inning later, Newman Catholic scored four runs and Newell-Fonda didn't have an answer. The Mustangs only scored one more run the rest of the way as Newman Catholic advanced to the Class 1A state baseball tournament with a 9-2 victory on Tuesday in the substate game.
“I really thought we played pretty well for the most part, with the exception of some miscues in the field,” Newell-Fonda coach Bo Darrow said to the Globe Gazette. “Newman is a tough team. They’re really talented, they’ve got that tradition. I’m proud of the way my guys responded.”
Michael Melohn hit a double and scored a run for the Mustangs and Hogan Henrich was 2-for-2. Bryce Coppock scored Newell-Fonda's other run.
Newell-Fonda ends the season with a 17-15 record.
CLASS 1A, 2A STATE SCHEDULES ANNOUNCED: Remsen St. Mary's and West Sioux both found out their seeds and when their first-round state tournament games will be.
Remsen St. Mary's is the No. 6 seed in Class 1A and faces Martensdale St. Mary's, the No. 3 seed, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Principal Park in Des Moines. RSM is 26-7 and Martensdale St. Mary's is 34-6.
West Sioux is the No. 6 seed in Class 2A and faces New Hampton, the No. 3 seed, at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Principal Park in Des Moines. West Sioux is 21-5 on the season and New Hampton is 28-9.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 4, DAKOTA VALLEY POST 319 3: Dakota Valley Post 319 scored three runs in the third inning for a 3-1 lead in the district tournament game and the score seemed to be holding up.
But Elk Point-Jefferson scored two runs in the two of the six to tie the game, which went into extra innings.
Elk Point-Jefferson scored a run in the ninth inning and went on to beat Dakota Valley 4-3 on Wednesday in the district tournament game.
For Dakota Valley, Samuel Otten went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Brenden Klasi, Jevin Kratz and Keaton Hensley each scored a run.
Dakota Valley's record is 11-11 on the season.