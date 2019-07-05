WATERLOO, Iowa — North High School senior Hudson Krommenhoek held East Marshall to two hits Friday as the Stars won 7-0 at Riverside Stadium.
Krommenhoek needed just 63 pitches to get through the game. He struck out five and did not walk a Mustangs batter.
The Stars scored four runs in the second inning, led by a two-out, bases-clearing double from Nick Opsahl.
Evan Helvig ripped an RBI double in the third inning, then Peyton Popken drove in a run later.
Hudson Krommenhoek and Hunter Krommenhoek both had a two-hit game.
NORTH 8, VAN BUREN 6: The Stars trailed 5-1 in the second inning, but they scored four in the bottom of the sixth to complete the afternoon sweep.
Hudson Krommenhoek drove in the go-ahead run with one out on a two-run single that scored Nick Opsahl and Tyrell Blakey.
Peyton Popken added two insurance runs with a two-out double.
Tyler Kjose earned the win, as he pitched a perfect seventh inning that included two strikeouts.
Blakey started the game. He lasted two innings, and he allowed five runs on four hits.
WEST 7, WOODBURY CENTRAL 1: The Wolverines (12-14) scored five of their runs with two outs.
Alec Nieman had a two-out, two-run single in the fourth inning. West put up four runs in that inning.
Jesse Elgert was 2-for-3, and Allex Eslick had a two-hit night.
Connor James held the Wildcats to two hits. He also struck out three.
NEWELL-FONDA 4, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 1: Newell-Fonda scored all four of its runs in the third inning and went on to clip Remsen St. Mary's in a non-conference baseball game played in Newell Friday.
The Mustangs loaded the bases in the third inning on a single by Aden Mahler and consecutive batters being hit by pitch. An error on a ground ball resulted in two runs coming in and a 2-1 Newell-Fonda lead before Mason Dicks added a two-run double to give the hosts a 4-1 lead.
The Hawks had taken a 1-0 lead earlier in the inning on a solo home run by Brady Homan.
RJ Rojas got the pitching win for Newell-Fonda (13-13), fanning six while giving up five hits and three walks. Spencer Schorg pitched the first three innings and gave up three hits and four runs for St. Mary's (20-7).