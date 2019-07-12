SIOUX CITY -- North was able to sweep Bishop Heelan, which led the Missouri Rivers Athletic Conference coming into the doubleheader, on Friday. North won the first game 6-4 and won the second game 4-3.
In the first game, North scored three runs in the fifth inning to take control. Heelan left the bases loaded in the first and third innings and left a runner on in the second, fourth and sixth innings.
Trent Frerichs went all seven innings for North. He gave up eight hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out four.
Frerichs was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and Tyrell Blakey was 3-for-4. Evan Helvig was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Tyler Kjose was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
For Heelan, Christian Velasquez went five-plus innings. He gave up 10 hits and struck out one. Brett Sitzmann finished out the game.
Mike Pithan was 2-for-4 for Heelan, Ben Dixon was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Brant Hogue was 4-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored.
In the second game, North got a two-RBI single from Frerichs and an RBI double from Nick Opsahl in fourth inning to take the lead for good in the 4-3 win.
Kjose went all seven innings and gave up five hits and struck out five.
Opshal was 2-for-4 with an RBI double and Hunter Krommenhoek was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
For Heelan, Kaleb Gengler went six innings and gave eight hits and struck out one. Dixon threw a scoreless seventh.
Velasquez was 2-for-3 for Heelan, which had the tying run on second and the winning run on first in the seventh. Dixon hit a line drive down the line that North third baseman Blakey caught to end the game.
Heelan is at MOC-Floyd Valley on Tuesday. The Crusaders fall to 24-10 overall and 18-6 in the MRAC. North is 20-11 on the season and 14-10 in the MRAC.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 14, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 0 (5): Zac Hamilton pitched a no-hitter over five innings to help the Warriors shut out the Dutch in a non-conference baseball game played in Orange City Friday.
Hamilton fanned three batters and issued one walk in earning the win. Ben Freiberg and Jacob Massey paced the SB-L offense with three hits and three RBI's apiece while Wade Phair added three hits and Sean Owens drove in two. Spencer Kleene also had two hits and an RBI for the Warriors (23-13).
SB-L is back in action Monday hosting Spencer in a regular season game.
Late Thursday
BISHOP HEELAN 11, EAST 4 (GAME 2): Heelan was up 3-1 after the third inning when East tied the game in the bottom of the fourth. Heelan outscored the Black Raiders 8-1 the rest of the way to claim an 11-4.
Brant Hogue was 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs and Josh Meyer and Christian Velasquez each hit a double and scored a run. Jared Stizmann, Mike Pithan and Trent Hope each scored two runs and Ben Dixon was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Hogue went the first six innings and gave up three runs on six hits, walked three and struck out 11.
Alec Patino hit a double and had an RBI and Kaden Schossow hit a double and scored a run. Nate Zyzda was 3-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases.
Heelan is 24-8 on the season and 18-4 in the MRAC. East is 22-13 on the season and 15-5 in the MRAC.
NORTH 14-8, C.B. LINCOLN 2-0: Stars senior Nick Opsahl hit two doubles in Game 1 against the Lynx.
Opsahl was 3-for-4.
Hunter Krommenhoek had three RBIs while Opsahl, Peyton Popken and Evan Helvig had two RBIs each.
The Stars scored eight runs in the third inning.
Tyrell Blakey held the Lynx to five hits, and he struck out two in his five-inning stint.
In Game 2, Hudson Krommenhoek held Lincoln to two hits. He struck out six, and he needed 85 pitches to get through the game.
Hudson Krommenhoek helped his own cause, as he was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Helvig also drove in two hits.
Dante Hansen was 2-for-3, and he drove in a run.
STORM LAKE 8, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 5: Storm Lake had three extra-base hits as part of a 12-hit effort in downing MOC-FV, 8-5, in a non-conference baseball tilt at Storm Lake High School on Thursday evening.
Manny Chavez, Mark Eddie, Andrew Price and Jailen Hansen each had a pair of hits for Coach Ben Seaman’s club, which raced to a 7-0 lead after four innings. Ben Raveling’s 2-run, 2-out single in the fourth helped cap a 5-run frame for the Green and White.
The offensive work made a winner of senior Ethan James, who yielded four runs (one earned) on three hits in 4.1 innings of work on the mound. Eddie, a sophomore righty, earned the save with 2.2 innings of scoreless relief.
Junior third-baseman Kyle Christy had a pair of hits for the Dutch, who scored five times in the top of the fifth to draw within 7-5. Eli Te Grotenhuis, Adam De Boer, Jacob Kramer and Dylan Brands each contributed hits for the visitors from the Siouxland Conference, who fell to 22-8 on the season.
Storm Lake, which finished second in the Lakes Conference this season, improved to 20-7 with the victory.