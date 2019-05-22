SIOUX CITY -- North swept its season-opener, defeated Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 10-0 in five innings and then claiming a 4-1 victory on Wednesday.
In the first game, Trenton Frerichs went all five innings, giving up only one hit and striking out seven. He was also 3-for-4 with two doubles and two stolen bases.
In the second game, Hudson Krommenhoek went the first five innings, striking out nine and giving up an unearned run on five hits. Peyton Popken struck out two in the final two innings and got the save.
Tyrell Blakey was 2-for-3 with two singles, Hunter Krommenhoek hit a solo home run and Evan Helvig hit a two-run home run.
North plays at Harlan on Thursday.
HEELAN 5-15, C.B. ABRAHAM LINCOLN 6-5: Bishop Heelan opened its season with a split at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln. After losing the first game 6-5, Heelan bounced back with a 15-5 five-inning victory in the second game.
In the first game, Jared Sitzman was 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI.
Brant Hogue went the first five innings, striking out eight batters, walking two and he gave up five hits. He gave up four runs, only two were earned. T.J. Chamberlain went three innings and gave up two runs.
In the second game, Sitzman was 4-for-4 with an RBI and Mike Pithan was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Ben Dixon got the win after going 3 1/3 innings, giving up two runs and walking eight. Josh Meyer went the final 1 2/3 innings, giving up three runs.
Heelan plays West in a doubleheader on Thursday.
HINTON 9, WHITING 0: Hinton had a combined no-hitter and the Blackhawks improved to 2-0 with a 9-0 victory over Whiting on Wednesday.
Justin Kirwan got the win and went the first three innings for Hinton, walking one and striking out five. Carson Turner pitched the final four innings, walking two and striking out four.
Kirwan was 2-for-2 and Tate Kounkel hit a three-run home run and finished with four RBIs. Andrew Hessa was 3-for-4 with a double.
LAWTON-BRONSON 13, WESTWOOD 5: Lawton-Bronson put up another double-digit offensive game. After winning its season-opener 25-15, the Eagles defeated Westwood 13-5 on Wednesday to improve to 2-0.
Brandon Kron pitched the first five innings, giving up four runs, walking one and striking out six. Hayden Dahlhauser pitched the final two innings.
Kron was 2-for-4 at the plate with at two-run home run. Ryan Stratman was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Westwood's Kolton Rodgers went 2-for-3 with a double as the Rebels are 0-1 on the season.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 11, RIVER VALLEY 1: Woodbury Central improved to 2-0 as Karter Bliel went all five innings in an 11-1 five-winning win over River Valley on Wednesday.
Bliel had five strikeouts, walked two, gave up two hits and a run.
Bliel was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and a stolen base and Matt Carney drove in two runs, scored twice and had a stolen base. Ryan Jaacks scored twice, hit a triple and drove in a run.