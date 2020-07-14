PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Remsen St. Mary gets another big district victory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

REMSEN, Iowa -- Blaine Harpenau struck out 10 over six innings of work and Xavier Galles drove in three runs to lead Remsen St. Mary's to a 9-1 win over Le Mars Gehlen Catholic in a Class 1A District 1 baseball semifinal game Tuesday evening.

Harpenau gave up no runs and three hits to help the Hawks advance to the District 1 final Saturday in Remsen. Galles had an RBI ground out in the second inning to put St. Mary's up 1-0 and later added a two-run double. Brady Homan also had two hits and an RBI for the Hawks (17-0).

OKOBOJI 8, SPIRIT LAKE 6: Jay Swygman drove in two runs in the eighth inning to break a 6-6 tie and lead the Pioneers to a win in a Class 2A District 1 baseball first-round game in Spirit Lake Tuesday.

The Indians held a 6-2 lead entering the sixth inning but Okoboji scored six times to go ahead. Zach Fife also had a three-run double earlier in the sixth for the Pioneers (8-5).

Max Carney and Bread Theesfeld drove in two runs each for Spirit Lake, which closes its season with an 11-4 mark.

MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 3, ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 2: Pitchers Kyle Christy and Kleyton DeGroot combined to check the Midgets on three hits as the Dutch won a regular-season baseball game played in Estherville Tuesday.