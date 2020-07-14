PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Remsen St. Mary gets another big district victory

REMSEN, Iowa -- Blaine Harpenau struck out 10 over six innings of work and Xavier Galles drove in three runs to lead Remsen St. Mary's to a 9-1 win over Le Mars Gehlen Catholic in a Class 1A District 1 baseball semifinal game Tuesday evening.
Harpenau gave up no runs and three hits to help the Hawks advance to the District 1 final Saturday in Remsen. Galles had an RBI ground out in the second inning to put St. Mary's up 1-0 and later added a two-run double. Brady Homan also had two hits and an RBI for the Hawks (17-0).
OKOBOJI 8, SPIRIT LAKE 6: Jay Swygman drove in two runs in the eighth inning to break a 6-6 tie and lead the Pioneers to a win in a Class 2A District 1 baseball first-round game in Spirit Lake Tuesday.
The Indians held a 6-2 lead entering the sixth inning but Okoboji scored six times to go ahead. Zach Fife also had a three-run double earlier in the sixth for the Pioneers (8-5).
Max Carney and Bread Theesfeld drove in two runs each for Spirit Lake, which closes its season with an 11-4 mark.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 3, ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 2: Pitchers Kyle Christy and Kleyton DeGroot combined to check the Midgets on three hits as the Dutch won a regular-season baseball game played in Estherville Tuesday.
Dalton Jacobsma had an RBI single in the third inning and the Dutch added two more runs on a misplayed fly off the bat of Nikolai Wede in the fourth.
MOC-Floyd Valley is now 16-2, ELC 7-11.
MONDAY
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 13, WEST 7: MOC-Floyd Valley scored four runs in the sixth to pull away from West for a 13-7 victory. West falls to 9-9 on the season and MOC-Floyd Valley improves to 15-2.
For the Dutchmen, Carter Aalbers hit a triple, scored a run and had an RBI and Adam De Boer hit a double, scored twice and had an RBI. Dalton Jacobsma was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Kyle Christy was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Nikolai Wede was 2-for-3 with three runs scored.
LE MARS 10, BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY 0: Le Mars held Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley to five hits as the Bulldogs won 10-0.
Le Mars improves to 8-10 and the Nighthawks fall to 5-7.
Cam Schroeder went the first three innings and allowed three hits, walked one and struck out four. Ayden Hoag struck out two in an inning and Josh Pratt struck out four in two innings.
Ethan Kuiken was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Mason Parrott drove in two runs. Caleb Eckstaine scored a run and had two RBIs and Carter Arens was 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Pratt was 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI and Braiden Hurd and Caleb Dreckman each scored a run and had an RBI.
For the Nighthawks, Cody Moser was 2-for-3.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 10, CARROLL 9: Charlie Wiebers drove in three runs to lead the Monarchs to a baseball win in a game played in Carroll Monday.
Trey Brotherton and Caleb Inman also had two RBIs apiece for Denison-Schleswig (10-7).
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!