REMSEN, Iowa - Spencer Schorg hit a two-run double to spark a five-run rally in the fourth inning that helped rally Remsen St. Mary's to a 5-3 win over Trinity Christian in a War Eagle Conference baseball game Tuesday.
The Eagles carried a 1-0 lead in the fourth thanks to an RBI single in the first inning from Jerron Van Egdom that scored Ethan Van Bemmel.
Brayden Ricke also had two hits and drove in a run for the Hawks (22-7). Skyler Waldschmitt got the pitching win in relief of starter Jaxon Bunkers while Ricke pitched the final 1 2/3 innings for the save.
Van Bemmel had three hits and Van Egdom two hits and two RBI for Trinity Christian (9-9).
UNITY CHRISTIAN 12, HARLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 2 (6): Tanner Schouten, Austin Van Donge and Ryer Schouten drove in two runs apiece to lead the Knights to a 12-2 War Eagle Conference baseball win over the Hawks in a game played in Orange City Tuesday.
Brody Rens got the pitching win in relief of starter Micah Goslinga, tossing the final four innings with four strike outs and four hits. The Knights moved to 14-11. Ivan Abonce and Seth Morphew drove in a run each for HMS (3-16).
Late Monday
STORM LAKE 8, RIDGE VIEW 4:The Storm Lake Tornadoes came from behind to down Ridge View, 8-4, in a non-conference baseball fray contested in Early on Monday evening.
Seniors Ethan James and Andrew Price each accounted for two hits and two runs, while Cole Kleespies, a junior, smacked a pair of hits. Sophomore Mark Eddie drove in two runs and had a double.
Eddie was likely the difference in the game as he shut the Raptors down after taking over in the fourth inning. The right-handed ace fanned seven, walked zero, and gave up zero hits in posting the victory after a 3.1-inning stint.
Freshman Aiden Martin collected three hits for the Raptors. Senior Austin Degen had a pair of hits in support of Raptor starting hurler Logan Gross, a junior who gave up a pair of earned runs in 5.1 innings of work.
With the loss, Ridge View falls to 4-20 on the season. Storm Lake, meantime, improved to 19-7 on the campaign.
HARLAN 12-14, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 1-0: The Cyclones improved to 22-4 on the season with a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader sweep of the Monarchs in games played in Denison Monday.
Braiden Heiden had an RBI double in the first game for Denison-Schleswig (13-14).