REMSEN, Iowa - Remsen St. Mary's scored 10 runs in the first inning and had little problem eliminating George-Little Rock 15-0 in four inings in a Class 1A district semifinal Tuesday.
The first six batters of the game reach for the Hawks, who got three hits, two hit batters and a walk before G-LR recorded an out. Brady Homan had a home run and double and drove in five runs to pace the Hawks while Brayden Ricke, Jeremy Koenick and Blaine Harpenau each drove in two.
Harpenau pitched the first three innings, striking out five while giving up two runs and a walk to earn the pitching win.
St. Mary's (24-7) will advance to host Woodbury Central in the district final Saturday evening. The Mustangs end their season with a 4-18 record.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 7, MMCRU 5: Ryan Jaacks had a triple and single and drove in two runs to help the Wildcats slip past the Royals in a Class 1A district semifinal played in Remsen Tuesday.
Jaacks had a run-scoring single in the first inning as Woodbury Central took a 2-0 lead then added a triple in the Wildcats' four-run sixth inning.
Woodbury Central (21-13) will take on Remsen St. Mary's in the district final Saturday in Remsen.
Bryon Carrillo drove in three runs for MMCRU, which ends its season with a 14-10 mark.
LAWTON-BRONSON 13, CENTRAL LYON 7: Lawton-Bronson scored seven runs in the second inning to erase an early 1-0 Lion lead and led the rest of the way to claim a win in Class 1A district semifinal round baseball action in Kingsley Tuesday.
Dylan Frommelt, the number nine hitter in the Eagle batting order, had three hits and scored three runs. Frommelt drove his run in on a squeeze bunt in the second inning that scored Josh Wingert from third base to give L-B a 2-1 lead. The Lions had a series of defensive lapses to extend the inning, committing three errors and also allowed Connor Smith to score on the back end of a double steal.
Central Lyon scored four times in the top of the third to close within 7-5, Lawton-Bronson also committed three errors in the third inning to spark the Lion rally Bryce VandeWeerd recording the only hit of the frame for the Lions.
Brandon Kron pitched the first five innings to get the pitching win over Lawton-Bronson, giving up four hits and a walk while fanning six.
Lawton-Bronson (14-11) will to on either Kingsley-Pierson or Gehlen Catholic for the district title Saturday in Kingsley.
Central Lyon, which logged a surprising 3-0 win over Akron-Westfield in the first round, ends its season with a 6-15 mark.
Late Monday
WEST 6, EAST 4 (GAME 2): The Wolverines scored four times in the second inning to take an early lead, but East chipped away at West's lead with two runs in the third and one in the fifth. West added an insurance run in the sixth and went on to win 6-4.
East is 25-14 on the season and the split with West means the Black Raiders tied with Bishop Heelan for the MRAC title. East and Heelan are both 18-6 in the MRAC this season.
West finished 8-16 in the MRAC and are 17-20 overall. The two teams play again at 7 p.m. at East on Friday in a Class 4A substate game.
Alec Nieman was 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs for West. Jesse Elgert, Jaren Hollingshead and Matt Elgert each had a double, too.
Allex Eslick earned the win, as he went 4 2/3 innings. He allowed one run on two hits, and he struck out four.
East's Nate Zyzda took the loss. He allowed five runs on five hits. He struck out three West hitters.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 9, SPENCER 1: The Warriors spread around the wealth on offense with five players registering two-hit games in a non-conference baseball win over the Tigers in Sergeant Bluff Monday.
Wade Phair, Sean Owens, Ben Freiberg, Spencer Kleene and Daniel Wright each had two hits for SB-L (24-13). Wright was the winning pitcher for the Warriors, giving up two hits and no runs over three innings.
NORTH 8, GLENWOOD 3: North finishes the regular season with an 8-3 win over Glenwood on Monday.
Hudson Krommenhoek went the first five innings. He gave up seven hits and struck out two to get the win. Tyrell Blakey pitched the final two innings, giving up two hits and he struck out two.
Peyton Popken was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs, Trent Frerichs drove in two runs and Evan Helvig had two hits.
North travels to Waukee on Friday in a Class 4A substate game at 7 p.m.