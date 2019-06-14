REMSEN ST. MARY'S 9, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 1: Skyler Waldschmitt allow one hit over six innings to lead the Hawks to a War Eagle Conference baseball win in Remsen Friday.
Waldschmitt struck out four and walked three while also added four hits and three RBI's at the plate. Brayden Ricke and Blaine Harpenau also drove in two runs for the Hawks (11-4). Easton Brevik had a single for H-LP's only hit.
Late Thursday
SERGRANT BLUFF-LUTON 10, WEST 4: Daniel Wright pitcher a seven-hitter over 6 1/3 innings work and drove in a pair of runs at the plate to lead the Warriors to a win in the second game of a Missouri River Conference baseball doubleheader at Sergeant Bluff Thursday.
SB-L won the opener of the twin bill 5-4 and improved to 13-5 overall and 8-4 in the MRAC. Wright struck out six batter and walked three. Spencer Kleene also added a three-run home run and drove in four in the nightcap while Sean Owens had a double and drove in a pair. Jesse Elgert had two hits and drove in a pair in the second game for West.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 8, WHITING 2: The Wolverines completed a game that was suspended from May 23 in a game played in Whiting Thursday.
South O'Brien was ahead 8-0 when the game was suspended and did not score any further runs but held on to win. Josh Johansen had a triple and double and Micah Davis two RBI's for the Wolverines. Casey Sprock had a double and Johnny Gage a single for the Warriors.
The win was the first for South O'Brien (1-8) while Whiting fell to 0-10.
NORTH 9-6, CBTJ 5-7: The Stars and Yellow Jackets split a Missouri River Conference doubleheader in Council Bluffs Thursday.
North got four hits and drove in three runs in the first game from sophomore Evan Helvig to help rally from an early 2-0 deficit. Nick Opsahl and Hunter Krommenhoek also drove in two runs for the Stars in the game one win. Tyler Kjose pitched into the fifth inning to get the win, fanning nine batters while giving up three walks and three hits.
The Jackets scored all seven of their runs in the second inning of the second game to overcome a 4-0 lead to earn the split. Hunter Krommenhoek had home run and double and drove in three runs while Hudson Krommenhoek had three doubles and drove in two in the nightcap for North (7-8).
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 14-18, CRESTON 5-5: Braiden Heiden and Nathan Gallup got pitching wins as the Monarchs rolled to two run rule wins in Hawkeye 10 Conference games played in Creston Thursday.
Gallup also had four RBI's in the first game while Dawson Dorhout and Sean Moran each drove in three runs. Heiden helped his own caused in the nightcap with three RBI's.