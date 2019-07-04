REMSEN, Iowa — The Remsen St. Mary's High School baseball team scored three runs in two separate innings to earn a 9-5 win on Wednesday over Unity Christian.
Every Hawks hitter got a hit, but junior Spencer Schorg and eighth-grader Jaxon Bunkers both had two hits.
Brayden Ricke had two RBIs while four others — Brady Homan, Jeremy Koenck, Brenden Fisch and Xavier Gallas — all had an RBI.
Skyler Waldschmitt earned the win for the Hawks in relief. He pitched the final four innings and held the Knights to one hit. Waldschmitt also struck out four.
Bunkers started the game, and he allowed the five runs on seven hits in three innings. Bunkers threw 58 pitches.
Knights sophomore Clayton Bosma had a two-hit game. Dylan Liston and Ryer Schouten each had a double.
Tanner Schouten earned the loss, as he went 5 2/3 innings and needed 99 pitches to do so. He allowed nine runs, but only one was earned.
STORM LAKE 10, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 0: Ethan James gave up hits to the first two batters faced, then settled in and held Western Christian without a hit the next five innings as Storm Lake rolled to a 10-0 victory over the Wolfpack in Lakes Conference baseball action at Storm Lake on Wednesday.
James, a senior lefty, yielded a single to lead-off hitter Evan Wibben and then a double to Zach Van Essen. Those were the lone hits by the visitors during the contest.
James fanned six, hit one batter and picked-off one base-runner in claiming the shutout victory.
Sophomore catcher Ben Raveling had a double, a sacrifice fly and four RBIs to lead Storm Lake. The Tornadoes were recipients of six bases on balls and two hit batsmen in the contest.
James reached base four times and scored on three occasions for Coach Ben Seaman's club.