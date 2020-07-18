PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Remsen St. Mary's pulls away for distirct title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

REMSEN, Iowa -- Remsen St. Mary's scored four runs in the fifth inning and three pitchers combined to hold Trinity Christian to only four hits as the Hawks won the Class 1A District 1 title 5-0 on Saturday.

Remsen St. Mary's advances to the 1A substate on Tuesday in Gehlen Catholic against an opponent to be determined. The Hawks improved to 18-0 on the season and Trinity ends the season with an 8-7 mark.

Carter Schorg went the first 4 2/3 innings of the gamer and allowed three hits, walked one and struck out eight. Blaine Harpenau went the next 1 1/3 innings. He didn't allow a hit, didn't walk a batter and struck out three. Skyler Waldschmitt went the final inning and allowed a hit and didn't walk a batter.

Jaxon Bunkers went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Spencer Schorg was 3-for-4 with a run scored. Waldschmitt drove in a run.

FRIDAY

SPENCER 3, LE MARS 2: Spencer held off Le Mars' comeback attempt in the top of the seventh to hold on for a 3-2 victory in the Class 3A District 1 tournament semifinal.

Le Mars got a run on an error in the top of the seventh with two outs to make it a one-run game. The Bulldogs had the tying run on third but Ethan Heiter got a popup to end the inning for Spencer for the win.