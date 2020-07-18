PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Remsen St. Mary's pulls away for distirct title

REMSEN, Iowa -- Remsen St. Mary's scored four runs in the fifth inning and three pitchers combined to hold Trinity Christian to only four hits as the Hawks won the Class 1A District 1 title 5-0 on Saturday.
Remsen St. Mary's advances to the 1A substate on Tuesday in Gehlen Catholic against an opponent to be determined. The Hawks improved to 18-0 on the season and Trinity ends the season with an 8-7 mark.
Carter Schorg went the first 4 2/3 innings of the gamer and allowed three hits, walked one and struck out eight. Blaine Harpenau went the next 1 1/3 innings. He didn't allow a hit, didn't walk a batter and struck out three. Skyler Waldschmitt went the final inning and allowed a hit and didn't walk a batter.
Jaxon Bunkers went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Spencer Schorg was 3-for-4 with a run scored. Waldschmitt drove in a run.
FRIDAY
SPENCER 3, LE MARS 2: Spencer held off Le Mars' comeback attempt in the top of the seventh to hold on for a 3-2 victory in the Class 3A District 1 tournament semifinal.
Le Mars got a run on an error in the top of the seventh with two outs to make it a one-run game. The Bulldogs had the tying run on third but Ethan Heiter got a popup to end the inning for Spencer for the win.
Spencer improves to 12-2 on the season and travels to Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the district championship at 7 p.m. on Monday. Le Mars ends the season with an 8-11 record.
Heiter went all seven innings and allowed two runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out four.
Connor Tigges was 2-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs.
For Le Mars, Cam Schroeder went 3 1/3 innings and allowed one earned run on two hits, walked two and struck out two. Josh Pratt went the final 2 2/3 innings and gave up one run on two hits, walked one and struck out six.
Mason Parrott was 2-for-3 with a home run and Brady Williams hit a double and scored a run. Anthony Lamoreux drove in a run and Caleb Dreckman was 2-for-3.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 11, GLENWOOD 0: Denison-Schleswig got off to a good start in Class 3A District 16 tournament play as the Monarchs scored three runs in the first inning and pulled away for an 11-0 six-inning victory over Glenwood.
The Monarchs improved to 11-6 on the season and travel to Harlan on Monday in the district championship.
Trey Brotherton was 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs and Braiden Heiden was 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Evan Turin drove in two runs and Carter Wessel and Caden Fletcher each scored two runs. Jack Mendlik was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Charles Weibers scored a run and had an RBI.
Heiden went all six innings and allowed two hits, walked four and struck out six.
JOHNSTON 10, NORTH 0: Johnston scored nine runs in the third inning and went on to beat North 10-0 in a Class 4A first-round substate game on Friday.
North ends the season with a 4-19 record.
