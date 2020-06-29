PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Remsen St. Mary's stays unbeaten with late rally

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

REMSEN, Iowa - Xavier Galles capped a two-run rally with a walk-off RBI double to give Remsen St. Mary's a 3-2 War Eagle Conference baseball win over Orange City Unity Christian Tuesday.

The Hawks were down 2-1 entering the bottom of the seventh inning but got a lead off walk from Blaine Harpenau, who stole second and went to third on a ground out with one out. Jaxon Bunkers followed with a line drive to left field to plate Harpenau and after another out, Galles hit a line drive to right on a 3-and-2 pitch to keep St. Mary's (9-0) unbeaten.

Starting pitcher Bunkers gave up two runs on two hits over five innings for St. Mary's while Skyler Walkschmitt pitched the final two innings for the win. Schouten pitched the first six innings for the Knights and gave up four hits and one run while fanning five.

Bunkers had three hits and drove in the Hawks other run on a two-out single in the fifth.

Unity Christian (5-4) got both of its runs in the second inning, with Eli Irwin leading off with a single and scoring on a Connor Weida single to center. Weida came around to the second run on a sacrifice fly by Tanner Schouten.

ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 2, SPIRIT LAKE 0 (11 inn.): The Midgets scord twice in the 11th inning to break up a scoreless game and win a Lakes Conference baseball game played in Spirit Lake Monday.

