CARLISLE, Iowa — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School baseball team split a pair of games Saturday at the Carlisle tournament.
The Warriors (10-5) lost 9-1 to Carlisle in Game 1, then turned around to defeat Knoxville 11-0 to close out the day.
In Game 1, Ben Freiberg took the loss. The Warriors junior allowed six runs on four hits, and struck out five.
Deric Fitzgerald had two hits, which were both singles.
The offense, however, woke up against the Panthers.
Jacob Massey hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning. Fitzgerald added on three hits, and Daniel Wright had two games.
Warriors senior Tyler LaFleur took the win, as he held Knoxville to four hits in 4 2/3 innings.
DAKOTA VALLEY POST 319 DROPS TWO: The Dakota Valley Legion baseball team lost a pair of games in action in Crofton, Neb., on Saturday, falling 6-5 to Harrisburg and 14-1 to Renner Post 307.
Dakota Valley had a 5-0 lead over Harrisburg after scoring two runs in the first inning and three more in the second. Cade Zeller had a two-run single to get DV the early 2-0 edge then Hunter Beving had a bases-clearing double in the second to increase the lead to 5-0. Harrisburg scored four times in the fourth inning and twice in the fifth to overcome the early deficit and earn the win.
Renner Post 307 scored 10 times in the first inning to roll past Dakota Valley. Beving drove in the only run of the game for Post 319.
Late Friday
WEST 4, SPIRIT LAKE 3: West trailed Spirit Lake 3-0 in the fifth inning when Allex Eslick hit a two-run double to get the Wolverines within one run.
Matt Elgert started the sixth inning with a double and Brady Larson followed with a single. Skyler Hansen laid down a bunt to score the tying run and then Jaren Hollingshead bunted for a base hit, scoring the go-head run as West went on to win 4-3.
Eslick went 7 innings to get the win. He gave up three runs, two earned, walked two and struck out five.
Colby Nieman had two hits and Eslick drove in two runs. Matt Elgert was 2-for-3.
West improved to 6-5 with the win. The Wolverines next game is Tuesday at home in a conference doubleheader against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson starting at 5:30 p.m.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG SPLIT PAIR IN WATERLOO: The Monarchs edged Williamsburg 3-2 and lost a 10-6 decision to Davenport West in baseball action played Friday at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo, Iowa.
Dawson Dorhout got the pitching win for Denison-Schleswig limiting Williamsburg to four hits and a walk while fanning five. Jaden Peterson had two hits and drove in a run in the win.
The Monarchs played Davenport West to a 6-6 tie through four innings but the Falcons scored twice in each of the final three innings while holding D-S scoreless. Nathan Gallips had two doubles and drove in four runs for the Monarchs (5-4).
MVAOCOU 2, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 0: Aaron Michael pitched a four-hit shut out and struck out five to lead the Rams to a Western Valley Conference win in Mapleton Friday.
Dylan Marshall had an RBI and scored one of the two MVAOCOU runs while Ely Fundermann stole a base and scored the other Ram run. The win is the ninth without a loss this season for the winners while K-P fell to 10-3.