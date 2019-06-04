SERGEANT BLUFF - Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln handed Sergeant Bluff-Luton its first loss of the season 1-0 in the first game of a Missouri River Conference baseball doubleheader but the Warriors bounced back to earn the split 7-0 in the nightcap Tuesday.
Tyler Reiss pitched a one-hitter in the first game for the Lynx while SB-L's Zac Hamilton went the distance with a four-hitter for get the shut out in game two.
Reiss struck out two batters and walked three, giving up only a double to Daniel Wright. Hamilton struck out seven CBAL batters in the second game and got two RBI's from Jake Massey while Carter Schumacher had two hits and an RBI. Wade Phair also had a pair of single for the Warriors (8-1 overall and 5-1 MRAC) who will play a twin bill at North Thursday.
HINTON 10, LAWTON-BRONSON 0: Hinton improved to 7-0 on the season blanking Lawton-Bronson 10-0 in five innings in a non-conference baseball game played Tuesday evening in Hinton.
Justin Kirwan threw a three-hitter and fanned five to get the pitching win while he got offensive support from Tate Kounkel who was 3-for-3 with three RBI's and Tate Linton who hit a solo home run.
POCAHONTAS AREA 16, ALTA-AURELIA 5 (5 inn.): Pocahontas scored eight runs in the third inning to break the game open.
Jace Davidson hit a home run and had three RBI for PAC.
The Warriors scored four runs in the fifth inning after scoring their first run of the night in the first inning.
Late Monday
MVAOCOU 3, LAWTON-BRONSON 2: MVAOCOU scored three runs in the third inning to go up 3-1 on Lawton-Bronson and the Rams held on for a 3-2 win on Monday.
Aaron Michael went six innings to get the win. He gave up two unearned runs on four hits, walked one and struck out 11. Brady Seuntjens got the save after pitching a clean seventh inning.
Cameron Boyle hit a double and had two RBIs and Zak Scott was 2-for-3. Dylan Marshall drove in a run.
SPIRIT LAKE 13, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 1: Spirit Lake scored six runs in the second inning and rolled to a 13-1 five-inning victory on Monday over Western Christian to even its record at 4-4.
Lawton Kramer went 4 2/3 innings, giving up one unearned run on four hits, walking one and striking out 10.
Max Carney was 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Kramer hit a double and drove in three runs. Ben Newman scored twice and had an RBI and Riley Reynolds scored twice and had two RBIs. Isaac Early and Cail Donkersloot each scored twice and Carson Axford scored twice and had an RBI. Nate Cornwall drove in a run.
For Western Christian, Zach Van Essen was 2-for-3 with a double and Trevor Anderson hit a double.