PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton gets another MRAC sweep

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton got a 7-3 win over North on Thursday and then followed it up with a 10-2 victory to complete the MRAC sweep.

SB-L improves to 11-1 on the season and stays tie with East for the MRAC lead with a 9-1 record. North falls to 2-14 overall and 0-9 in the MRAC.

The first game was scoreless through three innings when SB-L scored two runs in the fourth. The Warriors pulled away with five runs in the sixth.

Bryce Click went the first 6 1/3 innings for SB-L as he allowed three runs on seven hits, walked three and struck out five. Zac Hamilton pitched the final 2/3 of an inning.

Wade Phair was 2-for-2 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs and Carter Schumacher hit a double and scored a run. Trevor Stoltze and Ben Freiberg each scored a run and had two RBIs and Deric Fitzgerald drove in a run.

For North, Peyton Popken and Austin McClain each drove in a run and Evan Helvig hit a double and scored a run.

In the second game, North scored the first run but SB-L scored five runs in the bottom of the second and three more in the third to pull away for the 10-2 victory.