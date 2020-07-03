PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton gets another MRAC sweep

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton got a 7-3 win over North on Thursday and then followed it up with a 10-2 victory to complete the MRAC sweep.
SB-L improves to 11-1 on the season and stays tie with East for the MRAC lead with a 9-1 record. North falls to 2-14 overall and 0-9 in the MRAC.
The first game was scoreless through three innings when SB-L scored two runs in the fourth. The Warriors pulled away with five runs in the sixth.
Bryce Click went the first 6 1/3 innings for SB-L as he allowed three runs on seven hits, walked three and struck out five. Zac Hamilton pitched the final 2/3 of an inning.
Wade Phair was 2-for-2 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs and Carter Schumacher hit a double and scored a run. Trevor Stoltze and Ben Freiberg each scored a run and had two RBIs and Deric Fitzgerald drove in a run.
For North, Peyton Popken and Austin McClain each drove in a run and Evan Helvig hit a double and scored a run.
In the second game, North scored the first run but SB-L scored five runs in the bottom of the second and three more in the third to pull away for the 10-2 victory.
Freiberg went the first four innings and allowed two runs on four hits, walked three and struck out five. Hamilton went the final three innings and didn't allow a hit, walked one and struck out four.
Stoltze hit a home run, scored three times and had three RBIs and Fitzgerald was 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Spencer Kleene hit a double and had two RBIs and Schumacher was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Jacob Massey was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs and Sean Owens was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
For North, Cale Miller and Eli Cedillo each drove in a run.
WEST 5-12, C.B. ABRAHAM LINCOLN 4-6: West picked up a conference sweep of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Thursday. West won the first game 5-4 and then took the second game 12-6.
The first game was tied at 4-4 when Brady Larson drove in Colby Nieman for the winning run for West.
Nieman went all seven innings in the win as he gave up one earned run. He walked one and struck out five.
West had 10 hits in the win. Larson had three hits and Jaren Hollingshead and Kaleb Belt each had two hits. One of Belt's hits was a double.
In the second game, Hollingshead went the first three innings for West. He didn't allow an earned run, walked four and struck out two. Ryan Smith went the final four innings and didn't give up an earned run, walked two and struck out two.
West had six hits as a team. Nieman had a triple and three RBIs and Skylar Hansen had two singles. Hollingshead, Santana Graham and Keenan Hegna each had a hit.
West improved to 6-6 overall and 6-3 in the MRAC. Abraham Lincoln falls to 4-10 overall and 2-8 in the MRAC.
DAKOTA VALLEY 8, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 1: Elk Point-Jefferson scored first win a run in the first inning but Dakota Valley responded with two runs in the bottom of the first. Dakota Valley didn't allow another run and pulled away in the third with six runs in an 8-1 victory on Thursday.
Dakota Valley improves to 9-2 on the season.
Paul Bruns Jr. went the first 6 1/3 innings and allowed one unearned run on four hits, walked two and struck out 14. Keaton Hensley pitched the final 2/3 of an inning and struck out a batter.
Ethan Redmond hit a double and scored a run for Dakota Valley and Drew Addison scored a run and had two RBIs. Bruns Jr. scored twice and Hensley was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Hunter Beving and Brenden Klasi each scored a run and had an RBI and Eric Johnson drove in a run.
For EP-J, Hunter Sharkey hit a double and Tyler Swatek was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 6, CENTRAL LYON 4: Central Lyon had a 3-0 lead going into the third inning but George-Little Rock scored two runs each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings as the Mustangs pulled off the 6-4 victory on Thursday.
George-Little Rock improved to 2-8 overall and Central Lyon fell to 2-6.
For George-Little Rock, Ben Anderson was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs and Caleb DeWitt was 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs. Johnny Schmidt was 2-for-3 and Noah Terhark scored a run and had an RBI.
For Central Lyon, Cole Hoogendoorn scored twice and had an RBI and Thomas Skidmore was 2-for-3.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 7, GLENWOOD 3: Denison-Schleswig scored two runs in the bottom of the first and then scored five combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pull away for a 7-3 victory.
The Monarchs improved to 6-6 overall and Glenwood falls to 4-5.
Nathan Gallup was 2-for-4 with a home run, a run scored and four RBis and Carter Wessel scored twice. Jack Mendlik and Charlie Wiebers each scored a run and had an RBI.
Braiden Heiden went the first six innings and gave up one earned run on three hits, walked three and struck out 10.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!