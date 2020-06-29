PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton sweeps Council Bluffs Lincoln

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 17-11, CB LINCOLN 0-1 (first game 4 inn., second game 6 inn.): The Warriors hit four home runs in a Missouri River Conference baseball doubleheader sweep of the Lynx in Council Bluffs Tuesday.
Trevor Stoltze had a grand slam in the opener with Carter Schumacher and Wade Phair also chipping in with round trippers in game one.
Nick Muller got the pitching win in the opener, giving up just one hit and one walk.
Daniel Wright was the winning pitcher in the second game and added a three run home run and five RBI's. Deric Fitzgerald and Jack Massey also had two hits and scored four and three runs, respectively.
SB-L (9-1 overall and 7-1 MRAC) hosts North on Thursday.
BISHOP HEELAN 12-11, CB JEFFERSON 2-1 (both games 5 inn): The Crusaders jumped on the Yellow Jackets for five runs in the first inning of the opener then got eight in their first at bat of the nightcap as they went on the a Missouri River Conference baseball double header sweep at Bishop Mueller Field Tuesday.
Jared Sitzmann hit for the cycle in the doubleheader, hitting two triples in the first game then a single, double and home run in the second game. Max Venne also had five hits in the set.
Ben Dixon was the winning pitcher in the first game and hit a three-run shot in game two. Dixon gave up five hits and struck out two.
Brant Hogue was the second game's winning putch, faning 12 while giving up three singles. Hogue had two hits in each game.
The Crusaders (8-3) are back in action Thursday when they host Le Mars at noon.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 15, MVAOCOU 0: Matt Carney went 1-for-3 with a double to help the Wildcats beat the Rams.
Seth Even had double and 2 RBIs.
Jakob Schultz went 2-for-2 with a single and double and five RBIs.
Will DeStigter had 2 RBIs.
Even also went the distance on the mound picking up the win, as he struck out five. He allowed one hit.
MVAOCOU's Steelers Yockey had the lone hit for the Rams going 1-for-2 with a single.
STORM LAKE 6, AKRON-WESTFIELD 3: Tornadoes freshman Brody Boeckman hit a home run in the win over the Westerners. He was 1-for-3 with three RBIs.
Tyler Moon and Wenceslao Navarro had a two-hit game for Storm Lake.
Akron-Westfield had five hits, all singles. Sam Mullinix drove in two runs.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 13, RIVER VALLEY 2 (5 inn.): Jackson Howe fell a home run shy of hitting for the cycle and Evan Neumann drove in three runs to lead the Panthers to a Western Valley Conference baseball win in Correctionville Tuesday.
Mathew Christophersen also had two hits and four times to help keep K-P unbeaten after eight games.
LATE MONDAY
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 4, SPENCER 2: The Wolfpack jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning Monday to beat the Tigers. Treyton Sandbulte and Mason VandeHoef had RBI singles to get Western Christian going.
VandeHoef and Evan Wibben had two RBIs each in the win.
Ty VanEssen earned the win, as the Wolfpack pitcher went 4 2/3 innings, and he allowed no runs on two hits.
Spencer's Kyle Morony had two RBIs.
HMS 3, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 1: Ben Anderson and Johnny Schmidt had doubles, as the Lions lost to HMS on Monday.
Caleb DeWit took the loss. He allowed three runs on five hits. He struck out 10 and walked two.
LAWTON-BRONSON 5, MVAOCOU 3: Connor Smith pitched the first five inning to get the win and struck out four in a Western Valley Conference baseball game played in Lawton Monday.
Simon Denney was 2-for-4 and drove in a run for Lawton-Bronson. MVAOCOU got a double from Brady Seuntjens.
