PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton sweeps Council Bluffs Lincoln

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 17-11, CB LINCOLN 0-1 (first game 4 inn., second game 6 inn.): The Warriors hit four home runs in a Missouri River Conference baseball doubleheader sweep of the Lynx in Council Bluffs Tuesday.

Trevor Stoltze had a grand slam in the opener with Carter Schumacher and Wade Phair also chipping in with round trippers in game one.

Nick Muller got the pitching win in the opener, giving up just one hit and one walk.

Daniel Wright was the winning pitcher in the second game and added a three run home run and five RBI's. Deric Fitzgerald and Jack Massey also had two hits and scored four and three runs, respectively.

SB-L (9-1 overall and 7-1 MRAC) hosts North on Thursday.

BISHOP HEELAN 12-11, CB JEFFERSON 2-1 (both games 5 inn): The Crusaders jumped on the Yellow Jackets for five runs in the first inning of the opener then got eight in their first at bat of the nightcap as they went on the a Missouri River Conference baseball double header sweep at Bishop Mueller Field Tuesday.

Jared Sitzmann hit for the cycle in the doubleheader, hitting two triples in the first game then a single, double and home run in the second game. Max Venne also had five hits in the set.