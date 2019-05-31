SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 14-11 CBTJ 1-1: Carter Schumacher went 3-4 in each game of the Warriors doubleheader sweep of the Yellow Jackets in Missouri River Conference baseball action played in Council Bluffs Friday evening.
Schumcher had a pair of doubles and drove in three in the second game after also hitting a double and scoring twice in the opener. Spencer Kleene also had a two-run home run in the first game and added two more hits and an RBI in the nightcap. Wade Phair, Shawn Owns and Ben Frieberg all added two RBI's in the first game.
Nick Muller picked up the pitching win in game one, giving up and run while recording three strike outs in four innings work. Owens was the winner in the second game, going 5 2/3 innings while fanning four. Owens gave up two hits and walked four. SB-L plays in Sheldon on Saturday taking on the host school and Spirit Lake.
BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY 12, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 3: Eric Salazar and Damion Reuvers drove in three runs apiece to lead Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley to a 12-3 win over George-Little Rock in a Siouxland Conference baseball game played Friday.
Salazar had three hits to pace a 15-hit Nighthawk attack. Andrew Frick was the winning pitcher, logging nine strike outs while giving up four hits and two walks.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 9, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 0: Blaine Harpenau pitched six innings of no hit baseball and struck out a dozen batters to lead St. Mary's to a War Eagle Conference baseball win in a game played in Remsen Friday.
Harpenau issued no walks and also drove in a pair of runs at the plate for St. Mary's (4-2). Spencer Schorg and Carter Schorg also drove in two runs apiece for the winners.
WESTWOOD 11, WEST MONONA 4: James Mendenhall got the pitching win and drove in two runs to lead the Rebels to a Western Valley Conference win over the Spartans in a game played in Onawa Friday.
Mendenhall pitched four innings and fanned nine while getting a double and single in four trips to the plate. Andrew Johnson also drove in two runs and Sam Miller had three hits and an RBI for Westwood (2-4). West Monona dropped to 3-3.
SOUTH SIOUX LEGION HOSTS TOURNAMENT: The South Sioux baseball team will host a Legion tournament on Saturday and Sunday at Klacey Park-Voss Field. The schedule is as follows on Saturday:
9 a.m.: South Sioux City vs. Crofton - Field A
11:15 a.m.: Lincoln North Star vs. Blair - Field A
11:15 a.m.: Worthington (Minn.) vs. Waverly (Neb.) - Field B
1:30 p.m.: Norfolk vs. Worthington (Minn.) - Field A
1:30 p.m.: Lincoln North Star vs. Crofton - Field B
3:45 p.m.: Norfolk vs. Waverly (Neb.) - Field A
3:45 p.m.: South Sioux City vs. Blair - Field B
Late Thursday
NORTH 12-3, WEST 2-5: The Stars and Wolverines split a MIssouri River Conference baseball doubleheader in games played at North High Thursday evening.
Trent Frerichs got the pitching win in the opener and also hit a home run to help his own cause. Frerichs gave up five hits while fanning four in the game that was halted by run rule after five innings.
Freshman Ryan Smith got the pitching win in the second game for West, giving up four hits while fanning two. North (3-3) got a five hit day from Nick Ospahl who had three hits in the opener and two in the nightcap.
SERGEANT BLUFF 10, BISHOP HEELAN 3: The Warriors (3-0) scored eight runs in the fifth inning. The win completed a sweep of a MRAC doubleheader.
SB-L's Jacob Massey hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and junior left fielder Wade Phair hit a three-run shot later in the game.
Daniel Wright nearly went the distance for the Warriors, as he threw 6 2/3 innings and struck out seven Crusaders hitters.
Mike Pithan was the lone Heelan hitter with two hits in the nightcap, and Jared Sitzmann had a double.
Crusaders pitcher Collin Knapp took the loss. He allowed four earned runs on 98 pitches, and he threw 4 2/3 innings.
HINTON 11, ALTA-AURELIA 1: Aiden Brock pitched a two-hitter over five inning work and fanned six to lead the Blackhawks to a non-conference baseball win in Hinton Thursday.
Brock also drove in three runs while Kyle Brighton also drove in a run for Hinton (4-0).
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 11, CLARINDA 1: The Monarchs scored seven runs in the first inning and went on to log a run rule win over the Cardinals in a Hawkeye 10 Conference game played in Denison Thursday.
Jack Mendlik drove in three runs and had three hits to pace Denison-Schleswig to its third straight win after dropping its first two games. Dawson Dorhout got the pitching win, giving up a run and five hits over five innings.