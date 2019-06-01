SHELDON, Iowa -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton swept a triangular on Saturday against Spirit Lake and Sheldon. The Warriors defeated Spirit Lake 19-0 in four innings and also defeated Sheldon 10-3. Spirit Lake defeated Sheldon 11-3.
In SB-L's 19-0 win, Spencer Kleene went 2-for-3 with a grand slam and drove in six runs and Jake Massey hit a two-run home run and drove in three runs. Daniel Wright was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Ben Freiberg went all four innings, giving up three hits and walking two.
For Spirit Lake, Lawton Kramer hit a double.
In the Warriors second game, Massey was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Deric Fitzgerald was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Wright was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Kleene was 2-for-3.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton improved to 7-0 on the season.
Spirit Lake was tied at 3-3 with Sheldon after three innings and then scored eight unanswered runs.
Cole Whiting was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored and Isaac Early was 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Nate Cornwall drove in two runs and scored a run and Newman scored three runs. Kramer was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and Carson Axford was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Newman went the first five innings, giving up three runs on eight hits, walking one and striking out nine to get the win. Ben Frostestad struck out four batters over the final two innings.
For Sheldon, Marshall Kleinhesselink was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs and Tyler Lode hit a double. Brett Kristof went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
LENNOX 10-10, DAKOTA VALLEY POST 319 9-5: Dakota Valley Post 319 was swept in the season-opener, 10-9 and 10-5, by Lennox on Saturday.
In the 10-5 loss, Nathan Rice was 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs and Ethan Redmond had two RBIs. Samuel Otten was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
In the second game, Dakota Valley had a 7-1 lead after two innings but Lennox outscored DV 9-2 the rest of the way, including four runs in the fifth to take the lead.
Rice was 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and five RBIs and Hunter Beving was 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI. Redmond hit a double and had an RBI and Otten was 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Eric Johnson had an RBI.
Late Friday
UNITY CHRISTIAN 8, MMCRU 2: MMCRU took a 2-0 lead in the third inning and then Unity scored eight unanswered runs in an 8-2 victory.
Carter Schiebout was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Damon Dekkers was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored for Unity. Clayton Bosma was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs and Dillon Liston scored a run and had three RBIs. Austin Von Donge was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Tanner Schouten was 3-for-5 with a run scored.
Micah Goslinga drove in a run and he went 6 2/3 innings, giving up two unearned runs on four hits, walking two and striking out four.
For MMCRU, Conner Rassel was 2-for-3 with a double and Bryon Carrillo had two RBIs.
HINTON 11, SOUTH O'BRIEN 0: Tate Linton pitched a two-hitter and struck out 13 to lead the Blackhawks to a five-inning rule win in a War Eagle Conference game played in Paullina Friday.
Andrew Heesa drove in two runs and had two hits while Tanner Eilts also had two hits for Hinton (5-0).
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 10, ATLANTIC 0: After a scoreless first inning, Denison-Schleswig scored 10 runs in four innings for a 10-0 win over Atlantic.
Jaden Petersen hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI and Jack Mendlik went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Carter Wessel scored twice and had two RBIs and Dawson Dorhout was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Nathan Gallup scored twice and drove in a run and Braiden Heiden scored a run and had an RBI. Dylan Gehlsen drove in a run.
Mendlik went five innings, giving up two runs, walking one and striking out three.