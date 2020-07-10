PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins MRAC title

Muller countered a sterling shutout performance by West pitcher Colby Nieman in the first game. Nieman silenced the Warriors on four hits and no walks while fanning one batter while throwing a complete game. He only needed 66 pitches in the seven innings.

Skyler Hansen had a two-run single and Keenan Hegna another RBI single in the sixth inning to give West (9-8) a six-run cushion in the first game. Niemann added two hits and Dylan Cooper had two hits. West had 10 hits as a team.

In the second game, Daniel Wright had a double and two RBI's in the nightcap while Ben Freiberg had two hits and drove in a run and Deric Fitzgerald drove in and run and scored once for SB-L.

For West, Hansen had two hits. Jaren Hollingshed went the first two innings followed by Cooper, who went three innings and didn't allow an earned run. Devin Frye went the final two innings in the loss.

C.B. THOMAS JEFFERSON 19-12, NORTH 16-2: North tried to keep up with Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in the first game and fell short 19-16. The Stars couldn't keep up in the second game, losing 12-2.

North falls to 4-18 overall and 2-12 in the MRAC. The Yellow Jackets improved to 7-12 overall and 5-8 in the MRAC.