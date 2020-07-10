PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins MRAC title

LE MARS 9, STORM LAKE 1: The Bulldogs scored seven runs in the sixth inning to break open a close game in non-conference baseball action played in Le Mars Friday.
Mason Parrott had three hits and Josh Pratt added two hits to pace Le Mars (7-10). Both players drove in a run each. Brady Williams was the winning pitcher giving up eight hits and no walks while fanning four.
Mark Eddie had three hits to lead the Tornadoes (6-9).
HARLAN 1, DENISON-SCHLESWG 0: The Cyclones scored a run in the first inning and pitcher Connor Bruck pitched a one-hitter to make that early lead hold up in a prep baseball game played in Denison Friday.
Bruck outdueled the Monarchs' Evan Turin who gave up six hits and three walks while fanning eight. Bruck had 11 strikeouts and walked a pair of D-S batters.
THURSDAY
WEST 6-1, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 0-9: West won the first game of Thursday's MRAC doubleheader 6-0 but Sergeant Bluff-Luton bounced back, winning the second game 9-1, which gave the Warriors the Missouri River Athletic Conference title.
In the second game, SB-L pitcher Nick Muller gave up an early unearned run in the first inning but held the Wolverines scoreless the rest of the way to help earn a split of their doubleheader at West High Thursday.
Muller countered a sterling shutout performance by West pitcher Colby Nieman in the first game. Nieman silenced the Warriors on four hits and no walks while fanning one batter while throwing a complete game. He only needed 66 pitches in the seven innings.
Skyler Hansen had a two-run single and Keenan Hegna another RBI single in the sixth inning to give West (9-8) a six-run cushion in the first game. Niemann added two hits and Dylan Cooper had two hits. West had 10 hits as a team.
In the second game, Daniel Wright had a double and two RBI's in the nightcap while Ben Freiberg had two hits and drove in a run and Deric Fitzgerald drove in and run and scored once for SB-L.
For West, Hansen had two hits. Jaren Hollingshed went the first two innings followed by Cooper, who went three innings and didn't allow an earned run. Devin Frye went the final two innings in the loss.
C.B. THOMAS JEFFERSON 19-12, NORTH 16-2: North tried to keep up with Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in the first game and fell short 19-16. The Stars couldn't keep up in the second game, losing 12-2.
North falls to 4-18 overall and 2-12 in the MRAC. The Yellow Jackets improved to 7-12 overall and 5-8 in the MRAC.
In the first game for North, Peyton Popken was 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Drew Kinnaman hit a double, scored three runs and had two RBIs. Austin McClain was 4-for-5 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs and Dante Hansen scored a run and had two RBIs. Tyler Kjose scored twice and had an RBI and Carter Pinney was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Steve Kling scored twice and Dayton Harrell was 2-for-5 with a run scored. Eric Rasmussen drove in a run.
In the second game, Popken was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored and Kjose and Pinney each drove in a run.
HINTON 4, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 2: Hinton built a 4-1 lead and held off the Jays rally attempt in the top of the seventh for a 4-2 victory.
Hinton improved to 11-2 overall and 7-2 in the War Eagle. Gehlen Fell to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the War Eagle.
Gavin Nelson went the first six innings for Hinton and allowed one unearned run on two hits, walked two and struck out 13.
Easton Stusse and Glen Carlson each scored a run and had an RBI for Hinton and Tate Linton drove in a run.
For Gehlen, Keaton Logan and Ethan Peters each scored a run.
SPENCER 12, ALTA-AURELIA 8: Spencer scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a four-run lead against Alta-Aurelia and the Tigers went on to win 12-8.
Spencer improves to 8-2 with the win and Alta-Aurelia falls to 11-4.
Nick Elsbecker hit a double, scored a run and had two RBIs for Spencer and Gage Garnatz was 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Kyle Morony hit a double, scored twice and had an RBI and Connor Tigges was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Griffin Garnatz was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Devin Dirkx scored twice. Colton Wilinski and Andrew Christofferson each drove in a run.
Elsbecker pitched the final 2 2/3 innings to get the win for Spencer. He didn't allow a hit and walked one.
For Alta-Aurelia, Cade Roher hit a home run and had two RBIs and Preston McCoy was 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Michael Ryherd was 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs.
STORM LAKE 7, RIDGE VIEW 6 (8 inn.): The Tornadoes mounted a two-out rally in the eighth inning and scored the winning run without the benefit of a hit in their baseball triumph over the Raptors in Storm Lake Thursday.
The Tornadoes got the decisive tally from Mark Eddie who coaxed a two-out walk on a full count and came home when Jake Eddie's grounder was misplayed.
Mark Eddie had a double and a single and drove in two runs. Edgar Barriero also had two hits for Storm Lake. Ridge View scored three times in the top of the seventh to tie the game. Bo Clausen drew a bases loaded walk to score the run that tied the game at 7-7.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 10, CENTRAL LYON 3: With the game tied at two, MOC-Floyd Valley scored five runs to take the lead and the Dutchmen went on to win 10-3.
MOC-Floyd Valley improved to 14-1 overall and is 8-0 in the Siouxland Conference. Central Lyon fell to 4-7 overall and 4-4 in the conference.
Kleyton De Groot went six innings for the Dutchman and allowed two unearned runs on five hits, walked one and struck out one.
Carter Aalbers was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI and Dalton Jacobsma was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Jacob Kramer was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs and Adam De Boer was 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Dylan Brands scored twice.
For Central Lyon, Carter Krull was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Jay Waagmeester scored a run and had an RBI.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!