PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Nick Muller shuts out Storm Lake

Spencer Schorg, Waldschmitt and Bunkers each had two hits.

Bunkers and Skyler Waldschmitt combined to hold the Westerners to six hits. Bunkers started the game and threw 60 pitches over four innings. Bunkers had six strikeouts.

Skyler Waldschmitt needed 23 pitches to get through the fifth inning, and struck out two of the five batters he faced.

Laytin Koch was the lone Westerners hitter who had two hits.

KINGSLEY-PIERSON 12, MVAOCOU 1: Four different Panthers had two RBIs on Friday over the Rams.

Boe Harvey, Jackson Howe, Evan Neumann and Conner Beelner were among the quartet who knocked in a pair of runs.

Beelner was the lone K-P hitter who had an extra-base hit, which was a double.

Mathew Riordan earned the win for the Panthers. He threw 3 2/3 innings, and allowed the run on five hits. He struck out five and walked one.

No Rams hitters had more than one hit, but Dylan Blake and Ben Schram both had a double.

SPENCER 5, LE MARS 2: The Tigers opened up their game Friday night with three first-inning runs.