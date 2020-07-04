PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Nick Muller shuts out Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School baseball team scored three early runs that led to a 3-0 win Friday over the Storm Lake Tornadoes.
Warriors junior Nick Muller held Storm Lake (4-8) to four hits in seven innings. Muller needed just 80 pitches to get through the game.
Muller had no walks and recorded five strikeouts.
The Warriors (12-1) had six hits, all singles.
Three SB-L seniors — Deric Fitzgerald, Jacob Massey and Daniel Wright — each had an RBI single.
Warriors senior right fielder Sean Owens had a two-hit game.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 10, AKRON-WESTFIELD 0: Remsen St. Mary's High School junior Dawson Harpenau homered in the win.
His home run came Friday in the second inning. It was a solo home run, and that gave the Hawks a 7-0 in the second inning. The Hawks scored three runs in the second inning.
The Hawks scored four runs in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run double from Jaxon Bunkers.
Bunkers and Brayden Ricke both later scored on a Westerners error.
RSM enforced the 10-run mercy rule in the fifth inning by scoring three runs. Levi Waldschmitt closed out the night with a two-run double.
Spencer Schorg, Waldschmitt and Bunkers each had two hits.
Bunkers and Skyler Waldschmitt combined to hold the Westerners to six hits. Bunkers started the game and threw 60 pitches over four innings. Bunkers had six strikeouts.
Skyler Waldschmitt needed 23 pitches to get through the fifth inning, and struck out two of the five batters he faced.
Laytin Koch was the lone Westerners hitter who had two hits.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 12, MVAOCOU 1: Four different Panthers had two RBIs on Friday over the Rams.
Boe Harvey, Jackson Howe, Evan Neumann and Conner Beelner were among the quartet who knocked in a pair of runs.
Beelner was the lone K-P hitter who had an extra-base hit, which was a double.
Mathew Riordan earned the win for the Panthers. He threw 3 2/3 innings, and allowed the run on five hits. He struck out five and walked one.
No Rams hitters had more than one hit, but Dylan Blake and Ben Schram both had a double.
SPENCER 5, LE MARS 2: The Tigers opened up their game Friday night with three first-inning runs.
Devin Dirkx had an RBI single while Nick Elsbecker drove in two runs in the first inning.
Spencer had seven total hits, and Connor Tigges was the only one who had an extra-base hit, which was a double.
Dirkx nearly threw the complete game, but pitched 6 2/3 innings. Dirkx had 113 pitches. He allowed both runs on 11 hits.
Dirkx struck out six and had three walks.
The Bulldogs had three hitters with multiple hits. Braiden Hurd had three while Anthony Lamoreaux and Josh Pratt had a pair of hits.
Hurd had two RBIs.
Mason Parrott also forced two walks.
RIDGE VIEW 4, WESTWOOD 3: The Raptors scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to get the win.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Cade Harriman led off with a single, followed by singles from Caleb Kistenmacher and Tyhler Kolpin.
Then, Bo Clausen drove the ball to the gap, scoring both Harriman and Kistenmacher for the walk-off win.
Kistenmacher got the win in relief. Kistenmacher and Kolpin had two hits apiece.
Westwood's Jackson Dewald, Brennan Eby and James Mendenhall each had two hits.
