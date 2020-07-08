PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Seth Salker allows three hits in West Sioux win

Lawton-Bronson improves to 8-4 on the season.

Simon Denney went all four innings for the Eagles and he allowed two runs on four hits, walked only one and struck out four.

Ryan Stratman was 3-for-3 witih four RBIs and Luke Olesen was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

TUESDAY

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 11-6, LE MARS 3-0: Sergeant Bluff-Luton took the lead in the Missouri Rivers Athletic Conference with a sweep of Le Mars. SB-L won the first game 11-3 and then took the second game 6-0.

The Warriors improved to 14-1 on the season and are 11-1 in the MRAC, moving past East for the conference lead.

In the 11-3 victory, Spencer Kleene was 4-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Ben Freiberg and Wade Phair each had two hits.

Freiberg also got the win on the mound as he went all seven innings and gave up three runs on eight hits, walked four and struck out seven.

For Le Mars, Ethan Kuiken was 2-for-3 with a home run, a run scored and two RBIs.