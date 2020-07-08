PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Seth Salker allows three hits in West Sioux win

HAWARDEN, Iowa -- Seth Salker held Akron-Westfield to only three hits as West Sioux picked up an 11-1 win on Wednesday.
West Sioux improved to 10-2 on the season and 9-1 in the War Eagle Conference. Akron-Westfield fell to 4-8 overall and 4-5 in the War Eagle.
Salker went all five innings as he allowed one run on three hits, walked only one and struck out nine.
Salker was also 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Austin Wilbert was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs and Bryce Coppock was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Levi Koopmans scored a run and had two RBIs and Blake Van Ballegooyen scored twice and had an RBI. Jordan Mueller was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
For the Westerners, Jack Anderson drove in the team's lone run.
VERMILLION 8, DAKOTA VALLEY 2: Dakota Valley trailed by a run, 3-2, going into the fifth inning when Vermillion scored five runs to pull away for an 8-2 victory on Wednesday. Dakota Valley fell to 9-3 on the season.
In the loss for Dakota Valley, Paul Bruns Jr. hit a triple and scored a run and Hunter Beving was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Samuel Otten drove in a run.
LATE WEDNESDAY
LAWTON-BRONSON 17, IKM-MANNING 2: A night after scoring two runs, Lawton-Bronson bounced back with a 17-run display in a 17-2 victory over IKM-Manning.
Lawton-Bronson improves to 8-4 on the season.
Simon Denney went all four innings for the Eagles and he allowed two runs on four hits, walked only one and struck out four.
Ryan Stratman was 3-for-3 witih four RBIs and Luke Olesen was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
TUESDAY
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 11-6, LE MARS 3-0: Sergeant Bluff-Luton took the lead in the Missouri Rivers Athletic Conference with a sweep of Le Mars. SB-L won the first game 11-3 and then took the second game 6-0.
The Warriors improved to 14-1 on the season and are 11-1 in the MRAC, moving past East for the conference lead.
In the 11-3 victory, Spencer Kleene was 4-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Ben Freiberg and Wade Phair each had two hits.
Freiberg also got the win on the mound as he went all seven innings and gave up three runs on eight hits, walked four and struck out seven.
For Le Mars, Ethan Kuiken was 2-for-3 with a home run, a run scored and two RBIs.
In the 6-0 win, Carter Schumacher was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two runs scored. Freiberg had a two-run single in the fourth and Sean Owens had an RBI single in the seventh.
Daniel Wright went all seven innings for the win as he allowed seven hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out 11.
For Le Mars, Josh Pratt was 3-for-3.
If SB-L sweeps West on Thursday, the Warriors clinch a share of the MRAC title.
Le Mars falls to 6-8 on the season and 5-7 in the MRAC.
BISHOP HEELAN 3, EAST 0: In game two of the doubleheader, Bishop Helan held East scoreless to complete the sweep with a 3-0 victory.
Ben Dixon went all seven innings for Heelan, allowing five hits. He didn't walk a batter and struck out six.
Cameron Smith was 3-for-4 and Christian Velasquez drove in a run. Ian Gill, Dixon and Trent Hope each scored a run.
Cael Boever and Carter Junge each hit a double in the loss for East.
Heelan is now 12-3 on the season and 8-3 in the MRAC. East falls to 13-3 overall and 8-3 in the MRAC.
NORTH 9-11, C.B. LINCOLN 5-8: North snapped a five-game losing streak and doubled its win total on the season with a sweep of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 9-5 and 11-8 on Tuesday.
North improved to 4-14 on the season. C.B. Abraham Lincoln fell to 4-12.
In the 9-5 victory, Peyton Popken had two hits and three RBIs and Evan Helvig and Drew Kinnaman each had two hits.
Tyler Kjose went 5 1/3 innings for the win as he gave up five earned runs on eight hits and struck out 10. Keegan Lamoroux went 1 2/3 innings in relief.
In the second game, Popken went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Kjose went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Dante Hansen had two hits.
Popken went three innings and allowed three earned runs. Lamoroux went the final four innings and allowed one earned run.
OABCIG 4, LAWTON-BRONSON 2: OABCIG scored three runs in the sixth inning to come back and beat Lawton-Bronson 4-2 to win the Western Valley Conference tournament title.
OABCIG improved to 8-4 and Lawton-Bronson fell to 7-4.
Coooper DeJean went the first 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on four hits, walked two and struck out 10 for OABCIG. Max Webb got the final out.
Easton Harms was 2-for-3 with two triples and two runs scored and Cameron Sharkey was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Preston Gill droe in two runs.
For the Eagles, Matt Peters and Simon Denney each hit a double and had an RBI.
WEST 3-7, C.B. JEFFERSON 13-4: West split a doubleheader with Council Bluffs Jefferson, losing the first game 13-3 and winning the second game 7-4.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 10, SPIRIT LAKE 0: Blaine Harpenau threw a two-hitter as Remsen St. Mary's improved to 14-0 on the season with a 10-0 win over Spirit Lake.
Harpenau went all six innings, allowing only two hits, walked two and struck out 14.
Brady Homan was 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs and Jeremy Koenck hit a triple, scored a run and had an RBI. Harpenau was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Xavier Galles scored twice and had an RBI. Levi Waldschmitt and Alex Schroeder each scored twice and Skyler Waldschmitt was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Jake Anderson drove in a run.
WESTWOOD 4, RIDGE VIEW 3: Westwood scored a run in the top of the seventh to defeat Ridge View 4-3.
For Westwood, Sam Miller was 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI and Carter Copple was 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI. Jackson Dewald was 3-for-4 with two run scored.
For Ridge View, Caleb Kistenmacher drove in a run.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 6, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 5: Western Christian came back from a 5-2 deficit to get a walk-off win over Gehlen Catholic.
Western Christian scored a run in the fifth and two in the sixth to tie the game at 5-5 and the two teams needed an extra inning.
Evan Wibben led off the eighth with a single and advanced to second on an error. Kobi Baccam followed with a single to scored Wibben for the 6-5 victory.
For Western Christian, Treyton Sandbulte went 2-for-2 with a triple, a double and two RBIs and Mason Stetson hit a double and scored a run. baccam was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Wibben and Ty Van Essen were both 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Van Essen went the final three innings to get the win as he only allowed one hit and struck out a batter.
For Gehlen Catholic, Jeff Augustine was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored and Keaton Logan and Treagan Kramer each scored a run and had an RBI. Connor Kraft drove in a run.
