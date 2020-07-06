PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Sibley-Ocheyedan scores late to beat George-Little Rock

GEORGE, Iowa -- Sibley-Ocheyedan High School junior Eliott Croatt laid down the game-winning squeeze play in the top of the seventh inning Monday, and the Generals beat George-Little Rock 2-1.
The game was tied at 1-1 heading into the seventh inning, and Croatt came up to the plate with the bases loaded.
Croatt laid down the bunt toward the third base side, at Mustangs third baseman Johnny Schmidt.
Schmidt got Croatt out at first, but Trevor Doeden scored from third for the Generals.
The Mustangs tied the game in the sixth. Schmidt got a two-out RBI single, scoring Mitch Jumbeck from third.
Sibley-Ocheyedan broke the ice in the fourth inning, as Charley Zylstra scored on an error.
There were three hits combined in the entire game.
Doeden earned the win on the mound. He pitched all seven innings, striking out 13 and walking three. The only hit he allowed was Schmidt's in the sixth.
Matt Haken threw well, despite taking the loss. He threw all seven innings, and he allowed one earned run on two hits. Haken struck out seven hitters and walked two.
SPIRIT LAKE 12, WEST BEND-MALLARD 2 (6 innings): Indians pitcher Lawton Kramer struck out 11 hitters Monday to help Spirit Lake beat the Wolverines in a non-conference game.
Kramer allowed one earned run on four hits, and he walked just one batter.
Kramer was also the lone Spirit Lake hitter who had a multi-hit game with a pair of singles.
Max Carney had a double and Isaac Early drove in three RBIs.
Spirit Lake scored four runs in the third inning. They got two consecutive runs on walks, a fielder's choice and a Jake Cornwall sacrifice fly.
The Indians tacked on three more in the fourth. Michael Stein had an RBI single while Kramer and Early each had RBI singles.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 11, HARLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 0 (5 inn.): Remsen St. Mary's scored seven times in the top of the first inning and rolled to a War Eagle Conference baseball win in Hartley Monday.
Jeremy Koenck had a two-run single to get St. Mary's on the scoreboard in the first and Carter Schorg had another two-run hit later in the inning.
St. Mary's put the 10-rule in effect in the fourth inning when Brady Homan hit a sacrifice fly to score Jaxon Bunkers to put the Hawks up 10-0. Jake Anderson also had an RBI double later in the inning to score Xavier Galles, who had singled earlier in the frame.
Schorg was the winning pitcher giving up one hit and no walks while fanning six.
The team teams will face off in a Class 1A district opener in Remsen Saturday.
