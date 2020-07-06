PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Sibley-Ocheyedan scores late to beat George-Little Rock

Kramer allowed one earned run on four hits, and he walked just one batter.

Kramer was also the lone Spirit Lake hitter who had a multi-hit game with a pair of singles.

Max Carney had a double and Isaac Early drove in three RBIs.

Spirit Lake scored four runs in the third inning. They got two consecutive runs on walks, a fielder's choice and a Jake Cornwall sacrifice fly.

The Indians tacked on three more in the fourth. Michael Stein had an RBI single while Kramer and Early each had RBI singles.

REMSEN ST. MARY'S 11, HARLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 0 (5 inn.): Remsen St. Mary's scored seven times in the top of the first inning and rolled to a War Eagle Conference baseball win in Hartley Monday.

Jeremy Koenck had a two-run single to get St. Mary's on the scoreboard in the first and Carter Schorg had another two-run hit later in the inning.

St. Mary's put the 10-rule in effect in the fourth inning when Brady Homan hit a sacrifice fly to score Jaxon Bunkers to put the Hawks up 10-0. Jake Anderson also had an RBI double later in the inning to score Xavier Galles, who had singled earlier in the frame.