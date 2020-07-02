PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East baseball sweeps Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- East scored 15 runs in the first inning of the first game against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and went on to win 18-3. The Black Raiders completed the sweep with a 6-3 win in the second game.

East improves to 13-1 on the season and 9-1 in the MRAC. C.B. Thomas Jefferson falls to 3-11 overall and 2-7 in the MRAC.

In the first game, Bennett Vanderloo went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs and Kaige Kellen hit a double. Cam Riemer was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Kaleb Nutt scored a run and had two RBIs. Terrick Thompson scored two runs and Carter Junge, Drew Brower and Kaden Schossow each scored two runs and had an RBI. Kolby Thiesen scored twice and Alec Patino and Cael Boever each scored a run and had an RBI. Easton Voigt drove in a run.

In the second game, Patino was 2-for-4 with a double and Thompson was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Cam Riemer was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Drew Brower was 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored. Chayce Patterson hit a double and Kellen scored two runs. Junge was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Boever, Schossow and Thiesen each drove in a run.

Sean McManamy went the first four innings and allowed only two hits, walked three and struck out four.