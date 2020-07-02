PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East baseball sweeps Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- East scored 15 runs in the first inning of the first game against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and went on to win 18-3. The Black Raiders completed the sweep with a 6-3 win in the second game.
East improves to 13-1 on the season and 9-1 in the MRAC. C.B. Thomas Jefferson falls to 3-11 overall and 2-7 in the MRAC.
In the first game, Bennett Vanderloo went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs and Kaige Kellen hit a double. Cam Riemer was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Kaleb Nutt scored a run and had two RBIs. Terrick Thompson scored two runs and Carter Junge, Drew Brower and Kaden Schossow each scored two runs and had an RBI. Kolby Thiesen scored twice and Alec Patino and Cael Boever each scored a run and had an RBI. Easton Voigt drove in a run.
In the second game, Patino was 2-for-4 with a double and Thompson was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Cam Riemer was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Drew Brower was 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored. Chayce Patterson hit a double and Kellen scored two runs. Junge was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Boever, Schossow and Thiesen each drove in a run.
Sean McManamy went the first four innings and allowed only two hits, walked three and struck out four.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 2, WOODBURY CENTRAL 1: The Hawks stayed unbeaten with a win over the Wildcats in a non-conference baseball game played in Moville Thursday.
Blaine Harpenau pitched a one-hitter and struck out 14 to get the win for St. Mary's (11-0).
Jaxon Bunkers hit an RBI double in the fifth inning to score the eventual winning run. Brady Homan also had a solo home run in the second inning to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead.
Woodbury Central tied the score in the fourth inning when Matt Carney walked and went the third on a stolen base and error. Will DeStigter laid down a bunt to score Carney.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 7, SIOUX CENTRAL 2: Sioux Central scored the first run of the game but Kingsley-Pierson scored two runs each in the first and second innings to go up 4-1. The Panthers remained undefeated at 9-0 with the 7-2 victory.
Malaki Christophersen was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Evan Neumann was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Jackson Howe scored a run and had two RBIs and Matt Christophersen was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Matthew Riordan was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Damon Schmid was 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Boe Harvey drove in a run.
Neumann went the first four innings and allowed one run on three hits, struck out six and walked two. Matt Christophersen struck out three in one inning as did Schmid. Beau Bubke struck out a batter in an inning
For Sioux Central, Caleb Rock was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Gibson Olson drove in a run.
SPIRIT LAKE 11, CHEROKEE 9: The Indians fought over a furious Cherokee rally to claim a Lakes Conference baseball win in Spirit Lake Thursday.
The Braves trailed 11-3 going into the seventh inning but scored six times and had the potential tying run at the plate before the final out was recorded.
Michael Stein had three hits and three RBI's to lead Spirit Lake (9-2). Ben Frostestad pitched the distance to get the pitching win, fanning six.
Edwin Staver had two RBI's and Kobe Greel two hits for Cherokee (2-8).
WEDNESDAY
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 7, ALTA-AURELIA 0: Evan Turin pitched a six-hit shut out to lead the Monarchs to a non-conference baseball win in Alta Wednesday.
Charlie Wiebers drove in three runs and Trey Brotherton had two RBI's for Denison-Schleswig (5-6).
LAWTON-BRONSON 3, WESTWOOD 2: Matt Peters hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th to give Lawton-Bronson a 3-2 win over Westwood.
Luke Olesen went nine innings for the Eagles and he gave up one run on four hits, walked two and struck out six. Brandon Kron got the win as he went the final inning and got a strikeout.
Kron also had two hits, including a double.
For Westwood, James Mendenhall had two hits and Sam Miller went 6 2/3 innings, gave up one run on six hits and struck out six.
OABCIG 2, RIDGE VIEW 0: Pitchers Preston Gill and Cooper DeJean combined to shut out the Raptors on three hits in Holstein Wednesday.
Gill pitched the first five innings and gave up three hits and one hit batter while fanning six. DeJean got all six batters her faced, three by strikeout.
De Jean also scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning for OABCIG, leading off the frame with a single before scoring on a wild pitch.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 15, MMCRU 2: Spencer Schorg had a triple and drove in four runs to lead the Hawks to a War Eagle Conference baseball win over the Royals in Marcus Wednesday.
Jeremy Koenck also drove in two runs for St. Mary's. Carter Schorg threw a five-hitter while fanning nine to get the pitching win.
SPENCER 6, ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 2: Spencer trailed 2-1 going into the third inning when the Tigers scored five runs as they went on to win 6-2 over Estherville-Lincoln Central. Spencer improves to 5-2 on the season.
Gage Garnatz hit a double and scored twice and Ethan Heiter hit a double, scored a run and had two RBIs. Kyle Morony was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Andrew Christofferson scored a run and had an RBI. Devin Dirkx, Colton Wilinski and Connor Tigges each drove in a run.
Ryan Boyd went 6 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on eight hits, walked four and struck out four.
CENTRAL LYON 3, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 0: Thomas Skidmore held Sibley-Ocheyedan to only three hits as Central Lyon went on to win 3-0.
Skidmore went all seven innings, didn't walk a batter and struck out six. Carter Krull drove in a run.
For Sibley-Ocheyedan, Trevor Doeden went all six innings and allowed one earned run on four hits, walked four and struck out five.
