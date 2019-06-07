SIOUX CITY -- East and Sergeant Bluff-Luton resumed play of their suspended doubleheader from two weeks ago. The first game was suspended at 4-4 in the seventh because of rain.
The game went to extra innings before East got the walk-off win in the bottom of the eighth inning.
In the second game, East scored four runs in the fourth to go up 4-1. SB-L battled back with three runs in the sixth inning to tie the game but East got two runs in the bottom half of the inning and went on to win 6-4.
East improves to 10-2 with the sweep and has won its last six games. The Black Raiders only two losses this season are to non-conference opponents. East is 8-0 in Missouri River Athletic Conference action to lead the league.
It's the third straight loss for SB-L, which falls to 9-4 on the season. The Warriors are 6-4 in the MRAC.
LAWTON-BRONSON 4, WOODBURY CENTRAL 3: Woodbury Central had a 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the seventh. But Lawton-Bronson got two runners on and Luke Olesen hit a two-run double to tie the game.
Brandon Kron followed with an RBI single to score Olesen as the Eagles upset Woodbury Central 4-3 on Friday.
Olesen went seven innings, giving up three runs on only three hits and struck out four. Olesen was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
For Woodbury Central, Karter Bliel hit a triple.
Lawton-Bronson improved to 4-7 and Woodbury Central fell to 7-5.
HINTON 11, WEST MONONA 1: Hinton improved to 10-0 as the Blackhawks won 11-1 over West Monona in five innings on Friday.
Kyle Brighton went four innings for Hinton, giving up only one earned run on three hits. He didn't walk a batter and he struck out four. Carson Turner went one inning, giving up one hit, didn't walk a batter and struck out two.
Offensively, Blake Beller was 2-for-2 with an RBI, Brighton drove in four runs and Andrew Hessa hit a double and had three RBIs.
Late Thursday
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 12-7, NORTH 8-8: Dante Hansen hit a walk off RBI single in the seventh inning to give the Stars a win in the second game of their doubleheader with the Warriors and a split of the Missouri River Conference twin bill Thursday evening.
Tren Rerichs, Nick Opsahl, Tyrell Blakey and Hansen each drove in two runs for North in the nightcap. Carter Schumacher had two hits and two RBI's in the second game for the Warriors.
In the opener, SB-L got a big game from Spencer Kleene, who drove in five runs with a triple, double and two singles. Daniel Wright also drove in three in the opener for the Warriors and Cody Salker got the pitching win throwing 5 1/3 innings. Hudson Krommenhoek had three RBI's while Blakey had four hits and drove in two runs for the Stars in the opener.
EAST 10-9, CBTJ 6-8: Carter Junge capped a four-run rally in the seventh inning with a walk off single and the Black Raiders completes sweep of their Missouri RIver Conference baseball doubleheader in Sioux City Thursday.
Thomas Jefferson led 8-5 after four innings and still had the same cushion entered the bottom of the seventh before East caught fire to get the sweep. Noah McWIlliams had three RBI in the nightcap and Junge pitched five innings and struck out five to get the win.
In the opener, Nate Zyzda had a home run among his three hits and drove in two runs, as did McWilliams and Kyle Burns. Anthony Hacker pitched two innings of relief to get the win while Joe Roder pitched a scoreless seventh frame to get the save in the opener.
FORT DODGE 13, NORTH 3: The Dodgers posted six runs in both the second and fourth innings and went on to collect a non-conference baseball win in a game played at North High Friday.
Drake Miller and Dylan Zimmerman each hit a two-run double to fuel as Fort Dodge put up six runs in the second inning to go ahead 7-0. Zimmerman was also the wining pitcher, going 3 2/3 innings in the game shortened to five innings by run rule.
Trent Frerichs had a a two-run single in the fourth inning for the Stars (4-7). North hosts Le Mars Saturday.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 5, MMCRU 1: Blaine Harpenau pitched a complete game one-hitter and strurck out 10 to lead the Hawks to a War Eagle Conference baseball win in Remsen Friday.
Brady Homan had two run home run and drove in three for the game to lead the St. Mary's offense. Evan Cluck had a double for the only hit for the Royals (4-4). The Hawks are now 8-3.