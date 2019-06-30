LE MARS, Iowa — The North High School baseball team had a big comeback Saturday night.
The Stars scored five runs — all with two outs — in the seventh inning en route to a 7-3 win over Le Mars.
Peyton Popken drove in an RBI double in the inning, and sophomore Dante Hansen had a two-run triple in the seventh.
Evan Helvig also had an RBI walk to add to the rally.
"That showed us that we can always find a way to win," North coach Nick Tillo said.
Tyrell Blakey and Hudson Krommenhoek each had two hits.
Tyler Kjose held Le Mars to one hit, and he also had two strikeouts.
DAKOTA VALLEY POST 319 WINS TWO: Dakota Valley Post 319 crossed the .500 line after getting two wins on Sunday. Post 319 blanked Granite Falls for a 4-0 win and then got a walk-off 3-2 win over Sacred Heart/Maccray.
Post 319 improved to 9-8 with the two wins.
Against Granite Falls, Keaton Hensley held Granite Falls to six hits in seven innings. He didn't walk a batter and struck out 10.
Brenden Klasi hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI and Jake Likness was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Jevin Kratz was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Ethan Redmond drove in a run.
IN the second game, Dakota Valley had a 2-1 lead when Sacred Heart tied the game in the sixth. The game went to extra innings.
Klasi and Kratz led off the eighth with back-to-back singles and Samuel Otten walked to load the bases. Hunter Beving followed with a single to centerfield to bring in Klasi for the walk-off win.
Kratz went all eight innings, allowing one earned run on three hits, walked three and struck out 10.
Otten hit a double and had an RBI and Bevin was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Drew Addison was 2-for-3.