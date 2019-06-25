NORTH 6-2 WEST 2-0: North got a three-hit shut out from Tyler Kjose to wrap up a doubleheader sweep of West on the Wolverines' home field Tuesday.
Kjose struck out three and walked none the win the nightcap while holding West at bay through a scoreless tie over the first six innings. North (11-8) finally broke the deadlock scoring twice in the top of the seventh with the go-ahead run scoring on Hunter Krommenhoek's two-out single that scored Drew Kinnaman.
In the first game, the Stars used a four-run second inning to answer a single West run in the first inning and take command. Peyton Popken had three hits while Krommenhoek had two more hits. Trenton Frerichs was the winning pitcher in the first game, giving up five hits and a walk while fanning four West batters. The Wolverines (10-12) got two hits and an RBI in the opener from Allex Eslick.
EAST 14-4, CBAL 4-1: East continues to lead the Missouri River Athletic Conference with a sweep on Tuesday, beating Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 14-4 and 4-1.
In the 14-4 win, Alec Patino hit a home run and had two RBIs and Nate Zyzda hit a double and scored a run. Ray Ray Douglas hit a double, scored twice and had an RBI and Drew hit a double and scored twice. Colton DeRocher was 3-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs and Kyle Burns was 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs. Carter was 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
In the second game, Noah McWilliams went six innings and gave up one run on four hits, walked one and struck out three. Patino struck out one in one inning for the save.
Patino was 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI and Burns hit a double, scored a run and had two RBIs. Douglas was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Junge drove in a run.
late Monday
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 8, LEWIS CENTRAL 7: Sean Moran had three hits and drove in three runs to help the Monarchs to a Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball win in a game played in Council Bluffs Monday.
Dawson Dorhout also had three hits as did Carter Wessel for D-S. Leadoff hitter Jack Mendlik reached base three times and stole three bases while scoring two runs for the Monarchs (12-8).